Shipt Adds Delivery From Kroger in Nashville, Huntsville, Columbia, and Savannah

Online grocery marketplace expands retail options in response to member requests

BIRMINGHAM, AL--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced that it will add delivery from Kroger® throughout Nashville, Tennessee, Huntsville, Alabama, Columbia, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia. To celebrate the addition, new Shipt members who sign up prior to the expansion will receive two weeks of membership free of charge and $25 off their first order.

Beginning October 5, 2017, Shipt members in Nashville, Tennessee, Huntsville, Alabama, Columbia, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia will have access to groceries and household items delivered from Kroger®. More than 900,000 households across these four metro areas now have access to home delivery from Shipt.

"Increasing our retailer options allows us to further serve our members and provide them a convenient way to shop their favorite stores," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "As we continue to grow as a company, we listen to our members and look to expand our retail options across markets where deliveries from new retailers are highly requested."

Through the Shipt app, Shipt members can shop the full selection of groceries and household goods offered at local Kroger® stores, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35. To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service and availability, visit Shipt.com.

Shipt connects members with a community of Shoppers who hand pick their items and deliver them as soon as one hour after the order is placed. Leading up to the expansion, Shipt plans to grow their network of Shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop."

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, works with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 25 million households in more than 70 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

Shipt sources groceries from local Kroger® stores, however, the company is not endorsed by or affiliated with Kroger®.