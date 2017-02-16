Shipt Expanding Grocery Delivery to Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Asheville

Membership-based grocery delivery company now offering healthy, organic options in three new North Carolina markets

WINSTON-SALEM, NC--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced that it will begin delivering fresh groceries to Winston-Salem and Greensboro residents beginning on March 2, 2017. Earlier this week, Shipt also announced it will be launching delivery to Asheville residents on February 28, 2017. With the launch of these new markets, Shipt will now service five metros and offer grocery delivery to more than 1.5 million households across North Carolina. To celebrate the North Carolina expansion of Shipt, annual members who sign up prior to the service launches will receive $25 off their first grocery order.

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying the lives of its members by offering an alternative to time-consuming grocery shopping. Shipt delivers all items available at traditional grocery stores, which are conveniently listed in its app in designated sections, including categories that feature healthy and organic products, seasonal selections and ingredients for quick, easy meals.

To gain access to Shipt grocery delivery, Asheville, Winston-Salem and Greensboro area residents can purchase an annual Shipt membership for $99. Then, through the Shipt app, members can shop the full selection of groceries offered at a local store, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt utilizes its own community of Shoppers who hand pick every item for delivery in as soon as one hour after the order is placed.

"Whether it's cheering on a favorite basketball team or hiking the Blue Ridge Mountains, North Carolina residents are known for constantly staying active," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "With Shipt's recent expansion across North Carolina, residents will now have access to healthy and organic grocery without having to sacrifice their time spent enjoying the Carolina blue skies."

Shipt does not utilize surge pricing, even during peak times, and members have access to unlimited free delivery for orders over $35. To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service and availability, visit Shipt.com.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to grow their network of Shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop." Shipt displays a commitment to each of the communities it serves and plans to identify opportunities to help eliminate hunger and food insecurity in North Carolina.

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, partners with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Actively delivering in 31 cities and their surrounding suburban regions across the country, Shipt provides members with unparalleled convenience and exceptional service that simplifies the grocery shopping experience. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.