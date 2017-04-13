Shipt Expands Harris Teeter Delivery in the Research Triangle

Latest expansion allows Triangle area residents to order beer and wine in addition to groceries from Harris Teeter

RALEIGH, NC--(Marketwired - Apr 13, 2017) - Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced that it will expand its grocery delivery capability to the Research Triangle region of North Carolina through delivery from Harris Teeter.

Beginning April 20, 2017, Shipt members in the Raleigh and Durham areas will gain access to beer and wine selections in addition to groceries from Harris Teeter. With the expansion, Shipt will now be able to deliver to more than 1.5 million households across North Carolina. To celebrate Shipt's entry into the Triangle, new members can try Shipt for two weeks for free and will receive $15 off their first grocery delivery order.

"Shipt has been thriving in the state of North Carolina and we're thrilled to offer our members there the option to make a complete grocery purchase through our platform," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "With our expanded service from Harris Teeter our members can now purchase everything they need for a full week of meals, including their favorite wine and beer."

Using the Shipt app, members will be able to access the full selection of grocery, beer, and wine items at Harris Teeter's local stores, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt offers delivery times available as soon as one hour after the order is placed, or up to 24 hours in advance.

Shipt understands that that alcohol delivery entails more legal and safety concerns than grocery delivery. To verify age, members will scan their IDs through the app and will be required to present the same identification to the Shipt Shopper upon delivery. Shipt will also require Shoppers to complete additional training on Shipt's alcohol delivery policies and procedures to ensure safe and responsible delivery to members. Only certified Shoppers will be allowed to complete alcohol deliveries.

Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35. For orders under $35, there is a $7 delivery fee. To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service and availability, visit Shipt.com/Triangle.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to grow their network of Shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop." Shipt displays a commitment to each of the communities it serves and plans to identify opportunities to help eliminate hunger and food insecurity in North Carolina.

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, works with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 20 million households in 38 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.