Shipt Expands Harris Teeter Grocery and Alcohol Delivery in North Carolina

Shipt and Harris Teeter add service in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Asheville

WINSTON-SALEM, NC--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced that it will expand to offer grocery and alcohol delivery from Harris Teeter across the Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Asheville metros. To celebrate the launch of Shipt's expansion with Harris Teeter, new members who sign up for an annual Shipt membership will receive $25 off their first order.

Beginning March 23, 2017, Shipt members in these metros will have to access Harris Teeter's selection of grocery, beer and wine for delivery. With this expansion, Shipt's grocery and alcohol delivery will now be available to more than 3.7 million households across North Carolina.

"We were so excited to bring grocery delivery to residents in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Asheville with Shipt's initial launch back in February," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "Harris Teeter is a beloved North Carolina brand, and we are proud to provide our members with access to a grocer they know and trust, with the added convenience of alcohol delivery."

Through the Shipt app, Shipt members will be able to shop a full selection of groceries, beer and wine offered at local Harris Teeter stores, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. To verify age for alcohol deliveries, members 21 and older will scan their IDs through the app and will be required to present the same identification to the Shipt Shopper upon delivery. As a perk to members, deliveries are free of charge on all orders over $35, inclusive of beer, wine and grocery items. For a detailed overview of the new offering, visit Shipt.com/Harris-Teeter.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to grow their network of Shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop." Shipt displays a commitment to each of the communities it serves and plans to identify opportunities to help eliminate hunger and food insecurity in North Carolina.

Understanding that alcohol delivery entails more legal and safety concerns than grocery delivery, Shipt will require shoppers to complete additional training on Shipt's alcohol delivery policies and procedures to ensure safe and responsible delivery to members. Only certified shoppers will be allowed to complete deliveries including alcohol.

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, works with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 17 million households in 35 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.