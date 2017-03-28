Shipt Launches Grocery Delivery in Wilmington

Membership-based grocery delivery company expands in North Carolina, now offering delivery from local retailers

WILMINGTON, NC--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced it will deliver groceries to Wilmington residents beginning on April 4, 2017. With the launch of Shipt in Wilmington, the company's North Carolina coverage extends to nearly 1.6 million households. To celebrate the launch of Shipt in Wilmington, annual members who sign up prior to the service launch will receive $25 off their first grocery order.

Founded in 2014, Shipt is committed to simplifying the lives of its members by offering an alternative to time-consuming grocery shopping. Delivering grocery stores' full selection of items, Shipt's marketplace lists products by aisle, and features categories such as healthy and organic products, seasonal selections and inspiration for quick, easy meals.

"We founded Shipt to give our members more time for what's important -- whether that's sharing quality time with family, getting in a workout, or taking a personal moment to relax," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "We are proud to offer these options and provide Wilmington residents a grocery shopping experience that allows them to focus on enjoying what matters most."

To gain access to Shipt grocery delivery, Wilmington area residents can purchase an annual Shipt membership for $99. Then, through the Shipt app, members can shop the full selection of groceries offered at a local store, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt utilizes its own community of Shoppers who hand pick every item for delivery as soon as one hour after the order is placed.

Shipt members have access to unlimited free delivery for orders over $35. To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service and availability, visit Shipt.com/Wilmington.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to grow their network of Shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop." Shipt displays a commitment to each of the communities it serves and plans to identify opportunities to help eliminate hunger and food insecurity in North Carolina.

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, partners with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Actively delivering in 35 cities and their surrounding suburban regions across the country, Shipt provides members with unparalleled convenience and exceptional service that simplifies the grocery shopping experience. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.