Shipt Partners With H-E-B to Bring Grocery Delivery to Waco

App-based grocery delivery now available in Waco from one of the nation's largest regional grocery retailers

WACO, TX--(Marketwired - Jan 3, 2017) - Shipt, the nation's fastest growing grocery delivery service, and H-E-B, one of the nation's largest and most respected grocery retailers, today announced the addition of Waco, TX to their delivery partnership. This partnership, which originally launched in San Antonio in May 2016, allows Shipt and H-E-B to offer the convenience of grocery delivery to more than 3.6 million households across Texas.

Beginning on January 10, 2017, Shipt will offer delivery of fresh foods and household essentials to Waco residents from local H-E-B stores. Through the Shipt app, members shop a full selection of groceries, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. Shipt connects members with a community of shoppers who hand pick their items and deliver them as soon as one hour after the order is placed. To celebrate the launch of Shipt in Waco, residents who sign up for an annual membership prior to January 10 will receive $15 off their first grocery order.

"Waco is a city that thrives on its spirit of community, which is something we are very passionate about at Shipt" said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "We've been fortunate this past year to work closely with H-E-B to simplify the grocery delivery experience for several communities across Texas and we are proud to be able to continue this partnership with the addition of Waco."

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to make the grocery shopping experience more convenient for H-E-B shoppers. Expanding our partnership with Shipt, that also cares deeply about the communities they serve, was an obvious choice," said Leslie Sweet, Public Affairs Director at H-E-B. "H-E-B shoppers across all markets have had an incredibly positive response to adding Shipt grocery delivery to our service offerings, and we are looking forward to growing our partnership with the launch of service in Waco."

Shipt memberships are available for an annual fee of $99 and members have access to free delivery on all orders over $35. For orders under $35, there is a $7 delivery fee. Shipt does not utilize surge pricing, even during peak times. To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service and availability, visit Shipt.com/Waco.

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to grow its network of shoppers and identify opportunities to support community organizations throughout Waco. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop."

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest-growing online grocery marketplace, simplifies the grocery shopping experience by providing members with unparalleled convenience and exceptional service. Shipt partners with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries to members via a community of friendly, vetted shoppers. The service offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year and actively delivers in over 30 cities and their surrounding suburban regions, offering over 20 million households across the country access to the Shipt service. Launched in 2014, the company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of more than $23 billion, operates more than 380 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2015. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience at everyday low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 96,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com.