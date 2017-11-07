Shipt to Expand H-E-B Grocery Delivery in Houston

Membership based grocery delivery service increases its coverage area across the Houston metro

BIRMINGHAM, AL--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, today announced that it will expand its delivery service area across the Houston metro. To celebrate the expansion, new Shipt members who sign up prior to launch will receive two weeks free of charge and $25 off their first order.

Beginning on November 15th, 2017, Shipt will expand its current coverage area, bringing access to grocery delivery from Shipt to an additional 413,000 households across the Houston metro area. For a detailed map of the new and existing coverage area, go to Shipt.com/Houston.

"Our long standing partnership with H-E-B and their constant support is what has allowed Shipt to see such success across Texas this past year," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "With this newest expansion, we're bringing increased access to H-E-B's quality produce and products to meet the requests of new and current members in the Houston metro."

Shipt launched its partnership with H-E-B in San Antonio, in May of 2016, and has since expanded to service seven markets in Texas. With this expansion across the Houston metro area, more than 5.5 million households in Texas have access to H-E-B home delivery. For a detailed overview of expanded availability visit Shipt.com/H-E-B.

Shipt connects members with a community of Shoppers who hand pick their items and deliver them in as soon as one hour after the order is placed. Leading up to the expansion, Shipt plans to grow their network of Shoppers, who are responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillment of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop."

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, works with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 30 million households in more than 70 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of more than $23 billion, operates more than 380 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrated its 110th anniversary in 2015. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience at everyday low prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs more than 100,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit heb.com.