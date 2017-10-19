Shipt to Launch Grocery Delivery in Spartanburg

Membership-based grocery delivery service expands delivery coverage area in South Carolina

BIRMINGHAM, AL--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - Shipt, the fastest growing online grocery marketplace, announced today that it will begin delivering groceries and household items from Publix® stores to Spartanburg, SC residents starting October 26, 2017. In celebration of the launch, annual Shipt members who sign up prior to launch will receive $25 off their first order.

Founded in Birmingham, AL in 2014, Shipt's marketplace gives customers the ability to browse their local stores' aisles online in addition to feature categories such as healthy ingredients, seasonal selections, and inspiration for quick, easy meals. Shipt members will have access to the full selection of Publix® in-store products, including fresh and prepared foods.

"Since Shipt's inception, we have been committed to simplifying our members' lives by offering a convenient grocery shopping experience," said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. "After widespread success across the state of South Carolina, including nearby Greenville, local residents in Spartanburg will now have access to their favorite groceries and products while saving more time during their busy days."

At launch, more than 54,000 households in the Spartanburg area will have access to Publix® groceries delivered by Shipt:

How it works - Through the Shipt app, members select their grocery items, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window, and pay for their order.

- Through the Shipt app, members select their grocery items, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window, and pay for their order. Membership - Shipt memberships are available for $99 per year.

- Shipt memberships are available for $99 per year. Delivery - All members have access to unlimited delivery, free on all orders over $35. Orders can be placed as early as one hour before delivery.

- All members have access to unlimited delivery, free on all orders over $35. Orders can be placed as early as one hour before delivery. To sign up - To sign up for Shipt and learn more about the service, visit Shipt.com/spartanburg.

Shipt plans to grow their network of shoppers prior to the launch, who are responsible for selecting and delivering complete, accurate fulfillments of each order. To apply to be a Shipt Shopper, visit Shipt.com and click "Get Paid to Shop."

About Shipt

Shipt, the nation's fastest growing online grocery marketplace, works with leading retailers and local stores to deliver groceries via a community of shoppers and a convenient app. Since its founding in 2014, Shipt has been rapidly expanding and now offers quality, personalized grocery delivery to over 30 million households in more than 70 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company currently has offices in Birmingham, AL, and San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

Shipt sources groceries from local Publix® stores, however, the company is not endorsed by or affiliated with Publix®.