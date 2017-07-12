ShipWorks Announces Integration With Walmart Marketplace

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - July 12, 2017) - ShipWorks, the leading enterprise shipping software program for warehouses and fulfillment centers, today announced its integration with Walmart's Marketplace, an e-commerce selling channel that allows online retailers and brands to list their products on Walmart.com.

Through this integration, ShipWorks customers can directly download their Walmart Marketplace orders with one click, or on an automated schedule. As soon as a shipment is processed, ShipWorks communicates the updated order status, shipping method and tracking information back to Walmart Marketplace. Online retailers and shippers using ShipWorks can compare shipping rates from different carriers, including FedEx, UPS and USPS and choose the service to use based on costs and delivery times.

"We are thrilled to announce our integration with Walmart Marketplace," said ShipWorks Co-Founder and General Manager Wes Clayton. "This opens up huge branding and growth opportunities for ShipWorks customers who will now be able to showcase their own product lines on Walmart.com."

To get more information on the ShipWorks and Walmart Marketplace integration, go to http://www.shipworks.com/integrations/walmart/

About ShipWorks

ShipWorks is the leading shipping software and order fulfillment solution that helps online retailers and warehouses organize, process and ship their orders quickly and easily from any PC. The software integrates with over 100 shopping carts, marketplaces, and fulfillment services -- the most integrations of any enterprise-level shipping software. Marketplace and shopping cart integrations include eBay, PayPal, Amazon, Etsy, Shopify, BigCommerce, Volusion, Channel Advisor and Magento. ShipWorks also integrates with all major delivery carriers including UPS, FedEx, U.S. Postal Service, DHL, OnTrac and more. The company offers some of the most sophisticated automation features available in the market including a custom rules engine, automated product profile detection, and ShipSense, a predictive analytics feature that automatically uses order history to configure shipments. ShipWorks is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (STMP).

