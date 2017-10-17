ShipWorks Enterprise Shipping Software Now Integrated with Jet.com

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - ShipWorks, the leading enterprise shipping software program for warehouses and fulfillment centers, today announced a new integration with Jet.com, an online shopping platform that provides e-commerce customers options to lower product prices as they move through the purchase process.

The ShipWorks integration allows Jet.com merchants the ability to manage the entire order fulfillment process within a simple and easy-to-use interface. Once merchants have downloaded their Jet.com orders into ShipWorks, they can quickly compare shipping rates and delivery times for multiple shipping carriers including the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx, UPS, and many regional carriers. After the label has been printed, delivery information will be automatically communicated back into the merchants' Jet.com account, including ship date, service used and tracking number.

The rate comparison process is powered by ShipWorks' proprietary "Best Rate" feature, an automated tool that allows merchants to compare shipping rates and services between carriers using parcel characteristics such as delivery time, product weight, and package dimensions. Best Rate allows merchants to easily identify the lowest shipping rate while ensuring the product gets to their customer within an expected timeframe.

"We are thrilled to announce our integration with Jet.com," said ShipWorks Co-Founder and General Manager Wes Clayton. "This opens up one of the most exciting new growth channels for ShipWorks customers who will now be able to sell their products on the Jet.com platform."

Jet.com was launched in 2015 and is owned by the world's largest retailer, Walmart. The fast-growing company has over 20 million stock items listed from over 8,000 retailers. Customers are able to lower product prices by doing specific actions during the checkout process such as using a debit card instead of a credit card, or by adjusting return parcel options.

To get more information on ShipWorks shopping cart and marketplace integrations, please visit:

http://www.shipworks.com/integrations/

About ShipWorks

ShipWorks is the leading shipping software and order fulfillment solution that helps online retailers and warehouses organize, process and ship their orders quickly and easily from any PC. The software integrates with over 100 shopping carts, marketplaces, and fulfillment services -- the most integrations of any enterprise-level shipping software. Marketplace and shopping cart integrations include eBay, PayPal, Amazon, Etsy, Shopify, BigCommerce, Volusion, Channel Advisor and Magento. ShipWorks also integrates with all major delivery carriers including UPS, FedEx, U.S. Postal Service, DHL, OnTrac and more. The company offers some of the most sophisticated automation features available in the market including a custom rules engine, automated product profile detection, and ShipSense, a predictive analytics feature that automatically uses order history to configure shipments. ShipWorks is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (STMP).

