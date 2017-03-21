ShipWorks Releases New White Paper to Help Retailers Evaluate Warehouse Shipping Software

6 point checklist analyzes shipping automation and use of real-time data for order fulfillment

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - ShipWorks, the leading shipping software program for warehouses and fulfillment centers, today announced the release of its new white paper, 6 Proven Tactics Every Successful Shipper Should Know. The free eBook (downloadable PDF) includes detailed information to help warehouse managers evaluate their current shipping operations, add automation to their workflow and lower shipping costs.

ShipWorks' white paper lists 6 essential criteria to consider when choosing a new warehouse shipping solution for your business. This checklist includes topics such as warehouse management system (WMS) integrations, carrier rate comparison, automation of complex shipping decisions, and the ability to bring real-time data analysis into order fulfillment.

"Today's competitive shipping environment requires shippers of all sizes to stay on top of the latest tools and trends," said ShipWorks Co-Founder and General Manager Wes Clayton. "One of the biggest features that can help high-volume shippers today is automation that eliminates decisions for employees, reduces errors and speeds up fulfillment. This white paper provides warehouse managers with some great tools to evaluate their shipping software and help improve their shipping workflow."

The new white paper features order fulfillment advice including:

A checklist of the latest must-have features to evaluate your warehouse shipping software.

Methods to optimize shipping workflow in warehouses.

Tips and tricks on how to reduce shipping costs and human errors.

The free white paper can be downloaded at:

http://www.shipworks.com/education/warehouse-shipping-checklist/

About ShipWorks

ShipWorks is the leading shipping software and order fulfillment solution that helps online retailers and warehouses organize, process and ship their orders quickly and easily from any PC. The software integrates with over 100 shopping carts, marketplaces, and fulfillment services -- the most integrations of any enterprise-level shipping software. Marketplace and shopping cart integrations include eBay, PayPal, Amazon, Etsy, Shopify, BigCommerce, Volusion, Channel Advisor and Magento. ShipWorks also integrates with all major delivery carriers including UPS, FedEx, U.S. Postal Service, DHL, OnTrac and more. The company offers some of the most sophisticated automation features available in the market including a custom rules engine, automated product profile detection, and ShipSense, a predictive analytics feature that automatically uses order history to configure shipments. ShipWorks is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (STMP).

