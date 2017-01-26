ShipWorks Shipping Software Launches Version 5 with Faster Shipping Label Processing and Enhanced Order Import Capabilities

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - ShipWorks, the leading enterprise shipping software program for warehouses and fulfillment centers, today announced the launch of Version 5 of its software. Version 5 features faster multi-carrier shipping label processing and enhanced order import capabilities.

With a 160% increase in order processing and expanded capacity to print up to 100,000 shipping labels from multiple carriers on a single print query, ShipWorks Version 5 provides warehouses and fulfillment centers the ability to further streamline their order fulfillment processes.

Reflecting the company's focus on enterprise-level shipping operations, ShipWorks has increased its order import capabilities to connect to practically any inventory database source, including Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Order Management Systems (OMS), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software and ODBC integrations.

Once orders are imported into ShipWorks, customers can compare rates across multiple shipping carriers including UPS, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service, DHL as well as many regional shipping carriers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Automation features can also be applied such as adding parcel insurance for orders over a specific value, holding orders for address verification or routing tasks to specific workstations or locations. After the label has been printed and shipped, ShipWorks will communicate parcel tracking information directly back to the customer's database source.

"Fast and efficient order processing is central to everything we do at ShipWorks," said ShipWorks Co-Founder and General Manager Wes Clayton. "Version 5's faster order processing will help warehouses and fulfillment centers keep up with demand and increase output as retail e-commerce sales continue to grow at unprecedented levels."

To learn more about how ShipWorks helps warehouses lower shipping costs and improve employee productivity, visit www.shipworks.com/enterprise or call 1-800-952-7784.

About ShipWorks

ShipWorks is the leading shipping software and order fulfillment solution that helps online retailers and warehouses organize, process and ship their orders quickly and easily from any PC. The software integrates with over 80 shopping carts, marketplaces, and fulfillment services -- the most integrations of any enterprise-level shipping software. Marketplace and shopping cart integrations include eBay, PayPal, Amazon, Etsy, Shopify, BigCommerce, Volusion, Channel Advisor and Magento. ShipWorks also integrates with all major delivery carriers including UPS, FedEx, U.S. Postal Service, DHL, OnTrac and more. The company offers some of the most sophisticated automation features available in the market including a custom rules engine, automated product profile detection, and ShipSense, a predictive analytics feature that automatically uses order history to configure shipments. ShipWorks is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com ( NASDAQ : STMP).

