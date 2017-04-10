Shoal Games Ltd. to make Rooplay Originals featuring Garfield

ANGUILLA, BRITISH WEST INDIES--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:SGW)(OTCQB:SGLDF) http://www.shoalgames.com ("the Company"), mobile software developer, publisher, and owner of Rooplay (http://www.rooplay.com), Trophy Bingo (http://www.trophybingo.com), and Garfield's Bingo (http://www.garfieldsbingo.com), today announced that it has extended its license to the rights to Garfield, Jim Davis' iconic cartoon cat. The deal enables Shoal Games to launch a series of children's games that will feature Garfield, Odie, and the rest of the famous Garfield cast. Garfield has attracted over 200 million readers and is the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world. The new games will be featured on the Rooplay platform as Rooplay Original productions.

"We love working with the Garfield brand because it is so iconic," commented Jason Williams, Shoal Games CEO. "We will be creating a number of new children's games featuring Garfield for the Rooplay games platform. Garfield Math Bingo, Garfield ABCs, Garfield Coloring Book, and Garfield Memory Match will be the first Rooplay Originals developed and published by the Shoal Games team. Each of the Rooplay Originals, as well as the Rooplay platform, will appeal to Garfield's 19 million Facebook fans and join a range of Garfield mobile apps that have generated more than 30 million downloads since inception," continued Williams.

"We're excited to continue working with the Shoal Games team to take Garfield onto the Rooplay games platform for kids," stated Jim Davis, Garfield's founder. "Shoal Games builds excellent products and has a vision with Rooplay to entertain and educate children around the world."

About Garfield

Garfield was born on the comics pages on June 19, 1978. The mastermind of cartoonist Jim Davis, Garfield is a humorous strip centered on the lives of a quick-witted orange cat who loves lasagna, coffee, and his remote control; Jon Arbuckle, his owner; and Odie, a sweet but dumb dog. Garfield was introduced to the world in just 41 newspapers and is now the most widely syndicated comic strip in the world. Garfield's power as a brand is evidenced by these numbers: 200 million people read the comic strip each day - Syndicated in 80 countries; translated in 40 languages - 25 million people worldwide view "The Garfield Show" each week - http://www.garfield.com receives 1.4 million visitors; 12 million page views each month - Over 19 million fans on Facebook - Over 135 million Garfield books have sold worldwide - "Garfield: The Movie," and "Garfield: A Tail Of Two Kitties," netted over $340 million at the box office - Nearly 40 years in the entertainment business!

About Shoal Games Ltd.

Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:SGW)(OTCQB:SGLDF) http://www.shoalgames.com is the parent company of the group of companies, which owns Rooplay (http://www.rooplay.com), an innovative instant-play gaming platform that empowers children to play, learn, and create; Garfield's Bingo (http://www.garfieldsbingo.com), the first bingo game to feature a mega-brand; and Trophy Bingo (http://www.trophybingo.com), live across mobile platforms with over 500,000 installs. Rooplay is live worldwide in Google Play. Rooplay offers families a handpicked and growing selection of interactive entertainment for a monthly subscription fee. Connecting families around a single device, Rooplay offers a new way to spend family time together. Shoal Games Ltd. trades on the TSX Venture exchange in Canada and the OTCQB venture marketplace for companies that are current in their reporting with the U.S. regulator. Investors can find real time quotes and market information for the Company at http://web.tmxmoney.com/quote.php?qm_symbol=SGW and http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SGLDF/quote.

