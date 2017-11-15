ShoCard Announces Three New Advisory Board Members, Supporting Product Growth

Technical advisors Naveen Agarwal and Lars Rabbe join leadership advisor Michael McBride as new board members, working to enhance ShoCard's consumer and enterprise products

CUPERTINO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 15, 2017) - ShoCard, a leading blockchain-based identity management system (IMS), today announces the addition of three new advisors -- Naveen Agarwal and Lars Rabbe, who serve as technical advisors, and Michael McBride who serves as an advisor to the CEO and leadership team of ShoCard. Each advisor uses their unique background and experience to strengthen ShoCard's consumer- and enterprise-level products, ShoCard and ShoBadge. The announcement comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement of Bob Tinker, founding CEO of MobileIron, as a ShoCard Board Member, emphasizing the company's commitment to be the preeminent provider of user-centric identity and multi-factor authentication powered by the blockchain.

"Each of these talented individuals brings experience in working with high tech companies, where they've achieved incredible success in building and growing their product offerings," said Armin Ebrahimi, CEO and founder of ShoCard. "With Naveen's background in identity management technology, Lars's experience in our target industries, and Michael's background in enterprise security and mobile security products, we amplify our efforts to develop new, wider applications of our consumer-facing product and enable Bring Your Own Identity (BYOID) in the workplace and beyond."

Naveen Agarwal serves on the technical advisory board for ShoCard, where he draws upon his extensive technology and identity management background to perfect ShoCard's consumer and enterprise products. He is also currently the lead for the Federated Identity team at Google, where he is experienced with both enterprise and consumer identification. In this role, he architects technical solutions to deal with security and fraud, as well as enhances user experience while contributing to the industry standards around OpenID Connect and OAuth2. Prior to his work at Google, Agarwal served as the director of engineering at Yahoo, where he led Yahoo's IMS and premium services.

Lars Rabbe also serves on the technical advisory board, where his experience with companies such as Skype, Intuit, Yahoo, Lucent Technologies, Fidelity Investments, Octel Communications and NeXT Computer provides a solid foundation to help enhance ShoCard's consumer and enterprise offerings. Rabbe has successfully developed, acquired and implemented large, company-wide systems in many industries, including high tech and financial services, which are key targets for ShoCard's products.

Michael McBride is an advisor to the CEO and leadership team of ShoCard. For more than 20 years, McBride has helped build and scale technology companies for startups, public companies and everything in between. As Senior Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at Lookout, he helped drive the transition to become an enterprise cybersecurity leader in addition to its original consumer business. He also built go-to-market partnerships and a new product platform. McBride also served in key roles for DeNA, a $3.5 billion public mobile game company, Meraki, Good Technology, StarCode Software and Be, Inc.

"Adding these three industry movers and shakers to our advisory board brings the experience and insights we need to change the identity management landscape. With these advisors, in addition to Bob Tinker, we're truly building a team of disrupters that will help us build phenomenal products for both consumers and enterprises," said Ebrahimi.

For more information on ShoCard, visit www.shocard.com. For more information on ShoBadge and to request a demo, visit www.shocard.com/shobadge/.