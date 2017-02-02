SHOM to enter into Precision Medicine business with Future Market of Several Hundred Billion USD

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - Southern Home Medical Inc. ( OTC PINK : SHOM), a leading developer of the healthcare industry, announced today that it will be entering into the field of Precision Medicine, with a future market of several hundred billion USD. With support from the US Government and other sources, the market of precision medicine will provide opportunities that have the potential to be very beneficial to the company.

Precision Medicine is a rising industry that should not be underestimated. With the cooperation and assistance of Dr. Zhongzheng Liu, who has made many breakthroughs involving precision medicine, and the US Government's "Precision Medicine Initiative," Precision Medicine will have a massive future potential. It's modeled to create $607 billion in health benefits in the short timeframe of 50 years.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer of SHOM, commented, "With various support sources such as the US Government initiative and Dr. Liu, entering into the Precision Medicine field will not be difficult. This will provide new opportunities and potential for the company and is a very exciting path."

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.:

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

