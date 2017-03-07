SHOM to Expand its Services and Technologies Into China and Asia via Medical Treasure

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 7, 2017) - Southern Home Medical Inc. ( OTC PINK : SHOM), a leading developer in the Healthcare industry, has announced that it will expand its services and technologies into China and Asia via cooperation of the 'Medical Treasure,' which aims to improve the quality of life of both patients and doctors alike.

The Medical Treasure can provide professional medical assistance and family care function. It guides patients to develop self-control, self-examination, and self-learning habits. It provides a complete program to help doctors guide patients outside of the hospital, allowing for intimate communication between patient and doctor, and allows doctors to manage patients more efficiently. Through the use of Medical Treasure, doctors will be able to obtain benefits such as daily health plans, doctors' recommended products, distribution, along with social platforms. Doctors will have access to the health data of patients through Medical Treasure at all times and with those data, doctors are able to develop a health plan that's individualized for the patient.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer of SHOM, commented, "Medical Treasure is an amazing program that will streamline the relationship between doctors and patients. Doctors will be able to access all of his or her patients' health data through the client, and develop an individualized health plan, and communicate individually and directly with patients outside of the hospital to ensure the wellness of the patient. It's an exciting technology that will benefit the healthcare industry a lot."

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.:

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

