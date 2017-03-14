SHOM to Has Gained 32 Community Hospitals Through Collaboration in Using Medical Treasure and Its Own Developed APP Which Would Expect to Achieve 200% Revenue Increase In Coming Year

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Southern Home Medical Inc. ( OTC PINK : SHOM), a leading developer of the Healthcare industry, has gained 32 cooperative community hospitals as part of a mutually beneficial collaboration in using 'Medical Treasure' and its new developed APP as part of a technological initiative. This new Development would expect to achieve 200% revenue increase in coming year.

As a part of the collaboration with Medical Treasure, SHOM received cooperation from 32 community hospitals. This will expand opportunities for SHOM and allow its services and technologies to expand further into various different markets. The hospitals include the Rainbow Street Community hospital, Chongkou Street Community Hospital, Guangzhou Hospital in the Liwan District, People Street Community Hospital, Fengyuan Street Community Hospital from the Yuexiu District, and Linhe Street Community Hospital, Chepei Street Community Hospital from the Tianhe District, among others.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "We are extremely pleased with the progress we have made in technology development, we intend to continue this trend and increase our shareholder value. This cooperation and development will mean that the technologies and services offered by SHOM will see broader use and SHOM will use this opportunity to continue to leverage the success of their business and expand sales opportunities throughout the country with health, medical, technological and equipment needs."

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.:

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

