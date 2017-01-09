SHOM Signs Collaboration Agreement with Biotech Precision Berhad to Enter into Stem Cell Business with Global Market Forecast of $400 Billion in 2020

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2017) - Southern Home Medical Inc. ( OTC PINK : SHOM), a leading developer of the healthcare industry, announced today that it's signed a contract with Biotech Precision Berhad on business developments and collaboration on new products. This collaboration means that the companies are able to pool their efforts and develop better products, greatly benefiting both companies, the stem cell market, and the healthcare industry.

The global stem cell market is a rising industry that shouldn't be underestimated. The global market forecast is as follows: 2001: $330 million, 2013: $40.6 billion, 2015: $63.5 billion, 2016: $78.9 billion, 2020: $400 billion. The Chinese stem cell market forecast is as follows: Cardiovascular patients: 240 million, diabetes patients: 41.6 million, Alzheimer patients: 14.6 million, and up to 30 billion by 2020.

About Biotech Precision Berhad: Biotech Precision Berhad (BPB) delivers luxuriously affordable and effective individualized beauty, wellness and healthcare therapy by using scientifically proven products and techniques to clients with degenerative diseases. The ultimate goal for BPB is to make beauty, wellness and healthcare a priority in the life of each guest. BPB's greatest desire is that with each visit, guests will discover a healthier and radiant person within themselves.