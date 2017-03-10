SHOM's new APP Expands Medical Services into Insurance Coverage; Tapping Into Another Market Has Gained Great Interest With Medical Clinics, Hospitals, and Insurance Companies

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 10, 2017) - Southern Home Medical Inc. ( OTC PINK : SHOM), a leading developer in the healthcare industry, has announced that it will be expanding its medical services to include insurance coverage in tandem with the use of the 'SHOM APP' client, tapping into another market and further improving the range and quality of services offered by SHOM.

The SHOM APP client provides professional medical assistance and care functions and serves as an all-inclusive platform between patients and doctors. SHOM is further expanding on that capability by offering insurance related services in tandem with the 'Medical Treasure' client. This adds a much needed functionality and use to the Medical Treasure client and opens up new business opportunities for SHOM as well.

The nature of the SHOM APP client as an all-inclusive platform between patients and doctors means that this functionality was a much needed direction and we hope to continue developing the Medical Treasure client with the cooperation of the various hospitals that the company has partnered with, along with any future collaborations. With widespread use, it's estimated that every individual using this service alone will bring in $7 in revenue. SHOM hopes to continue developing services and technology that will benefit both the company and our clients.

George Chang, Chief Executive Officer of SHOM, commented, "SHOM APP is a unique platform that forms an individualized relationship between patients and doctors. We will continue developing this platform and adding more services and functionality, expanding our range of services that Medical Treasure can offer, and growing our company."

About Southern Home Medical, Inc.:

Southern Home Medical, Inc. is a Holding Company with a focus on servicing the needs of the Healthcare Industry. SHOM will continue to leverage the success of their businesses in order to expand sales opportunities in other locations throughout the country with health, medical and equipment needs.

