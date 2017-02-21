SHOP.COM Sees Soaring Results and Returns on Emails with Maropost

Ecommerce powerhouse SHOP.COM continues to dominate online retail industry in customer experience and engagement with Maropost Marketing Cloud

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Maropost, a Canadian software company, is proud to announce the exceptional success of ecommerce powerhouse SHOP.COM. Using Maropost Marketing Cloud, SHOP.COM has seen soaring results and returns on their emails and communications and firmly established themselves as industry leaders and innovators when it comes to the digital customer experience.

"SHOP.COM has always pushed the limits of innovation when it comes to providing the best and most integrated shopping experience possible. Naturally, this extends to our email communications," says Peter Gold, Chief Digital Marketing Officer of SHOP.COM. "We've been partnered with Maropost for less than a year now and we've already reached a whole new level. Our email KPIs are consistently 50% higher than the retail industry's most competitive benchmarks -- and they keep going up with every new campaign as we continue to perfect and refine our strategy."

Maropost Marketing Cloud offers the world's most advanced personalization and segmentation options. SHOP.COM currently runs over 250 segments per campaign to generate content based on individual recipients' past activity, engagement, and history. SHOP.COM further leverages Maropost's web and email tracking to construct the optimal email schedules and structures.

"Our results and returns have completely exceeded all expectations in terms of both revenue and customer engagement," says Gold. "We gained three-quarters of a million new subscribers with one campaign last month. Consumers are clearly responding to SHOP.COM's superior shopping experience and Maropost's unparalleled personalization features."

"SHOP.COM and Maropost both place customer experience first, which is why our partnership has been such a huge success," says Ross Andrew Paquette, CEO and Chairman of Maropost. "Our commitment to providing the best and most relevant emails means we'll always be the gold standard that everyone else measures themselves against."

Maropost is the fastest growing company in Toronto and among the fastest growing companies in North America. In 2016, Maropost was ranked 4th in Deloitte's Canadian Technology Fast 50, 7th in the annual PROFIT 500 of Canada's fastest-growing companies, and 37th in the North America-wide Deloitte Fast 500.

About Maropost Marketing Cloud

Maropost Marketing Cloud is the leading global provider of on-demand digital marketing solutions, transforming the customer journey through one-to-one customer engagement. We have over 300 clients including News Corp, SHOP.COM, Golden State Warriors, and Mercedes-Benz. Maropost is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in London, UK and Chandigarh, India. Learn more at www.maropost.com.

About Market America, Inc. and SHOP.COM

Market America, Inc. is a product brokerage and Internet marketing company that specializes in One-to-One Marketing. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs, while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, the company was founded in 1992 by Chairman and CEO JR Ridinger and has generated $6.2 billion in accumulated sales. Market America employs over 750 people globally with operations in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, United Kingdom, Mexico, Spain and Singapore. Through the company's shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to over 50 million products, including Market America exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. Internet Retailer has ranked SHOP.COM #59 in the 2016 Internet Retailer Top 500 Guide and the 18th fastest growing Internet Mobile Retailer. By combining Market America's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, Hot Deals, ShopBuddy™, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.