Shopping Center gets Cloud-Based LED Sign to Advertise Tenants from Big Mouth Signs

Powers Ferry Plaza Shopping Center in Marietta, GA recently outfitted their main sign with a dynamic full color LED display for showcasing tenants, their services, and specials to help increase awareness and business.

MARIETTA, GA--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Powers Ferry Shopping Center is located at the northeast corner of Powers Ferry Rd & Terrell Mill Rd in Marietta, GA. This impressive multi-tenant property features over 20 tenants with a wide variety of retail, food, and services. Recently, with the help of local sign company, Big Mouth Signs, the shopping center outfitted their main tenant sign with a large, dynamic full color LED display. This new display will be available to the tenants to help promote their brands, goods, sales, and services, plus, the display is cloud-based; it can be completely controlled remotely, anytime, anywhere.

Brent Cunningham, Owner, Powers Ferry Plaza, stated, "We chose to update our main entrance sign with a LED board to enhance the curb appeal of our center, and bring it up to date with a new look. We found Big Mouth Signs through Vantage LED after facing numerous difficulties with other sign companies not wanting to take on the project."

Mark Kasson, owner of Big Mouth Signs, stated, "Vantage LED offers an extremely competitive package, with a quality product, backed by an exceptional warranty, and local assistance. Their products feature top-of-line features that are attractive for commercial and institutional clients, including cloud-based control software, remote diagnostics, and Integrated Alert Warning System from FEMA."

Big Mouth Signs provided an LED sign powered by cloud-based software from SM Infinity. The LED sign can be completely controlled anytime, anywhere, and includes custom content creation; perfect for a multi-tenant space. The software resides completely on the Internet (or "in the cloud"). Mr Cunningham can simply log in securely from any Internet-connected device and complete control the LED sign. From his office, home, or on the road, he can upload messages, create messages, change the schedule, or request custom content from professional designers standing by through an online graphic request form.

Kasson continued, "We have found Vantage LED to be a highly flexible, intuitive business partner. They make it easy for us to be successful by providing a great product, and by backing it with outstanding service and support. The most important part of a LED purchase decision should be the warranty, and Vantage offers the best warranty in the industry. I feel good selling a product that I know will be fully supported by the manufacturer."

Cunningham summed up, "Big Mouth Signs and Vantage LED delivered the sign that our company wanted on time and within the agreed upon budget. I am very pleased with the results and so are our tenants."

About Big Mouth Signs:

Big Mouth Signs is a full-service company based in Lilburn, GA. Our focus is on indoor and outdoor signage for commercial clients and schools, including electronic message displays, monument signs, storefront and building signs, and office environment signage.

