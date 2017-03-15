NAIA tournament is the first ever to utilize unmanned technology to gather player analytics and video in real-time

KANSAS CITY, MO and HAWTHORNE, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - ShotTracker®, the provider of automatic real-time performance data for basketball teams, and Keemotion®, the leader in automated video production, are partnering to change the way sports teams gather and interpret team analytics and video. Both technologies will power the 80th National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Division I Men's National Championship Basketball Tournament, serving automatic real-time data and analysis to coaches, players and fans alike, through FOX Sports GO.

"The NAIA is an organization of firsts. It was the first to provide championships for both men and women and the first tournament to host African American student-athletes," said Davyeon Ross, co-founder and COO of ShotTracker. "Both ShotTracker and Keemotion are on the cutting edge of sports technology, so we value partners that want to be first."

ShotTracker TEAM automatically tracks player and ball movement to deliver real-time basketball statistics. Each player wears a small sensor on their shoe and uses the technology-enabled Spalding ShotTracker basketball, both of which connect with sensors installed in the rafters above the court. Analytics are served to coaches and players -- including box scores, shot charts, optimal line-ups, possession stats, player efficiency ratings and more.

Keemotion's automated video production platform produces live content for broadcasters, coaches and players, and its digital ecosystem allows end users to use video for coaching applications, referee instant replay, social media highlights and digital streaming. The NAIA Tournament live streaming will be available on FOX Sports GO as an unauthenticated experience, meaning no cable provider login is required.

"This is a major milestone for sports technology, and we're excited for our members and fans to be part of yet another first at the NAIA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament," said Jim Carr, NAIA President and CEO. "The real-time analytics provided by ShotTracker TEAM are invaluable to coaches, players and fans, and our audience is broadened with the addition of live-streamed footage from Keemotion's automated system."

The technology will be used in 31 games over the course of the six day tournament. Two Kansas City NAIA schools have been piloting ShotTracker TEAM and Keemotion to test the technology prior to the tournament.

"Keemotion provides a scalable solution for media companies wanting to satiate content hungry sports fans, and that makes ShotTracker an ideal analytics partner," said Milton Lee, CEO of Keemotion. "Together, Keemotion, ShotTracker and the NAIA have created a new medium for video and analytics on team performance."

ShotTracker, NAIA and Keemotion came together last year through the Dodgers Accelerator, which offered participating startups in-depth engagement with Dodgers leadership, a partnership with FOX Sports Go, as well as strategic services from digital agency R/GA Ventures.

Keemotion is available now, and ShotTracker TEAM will be available for installation beginning summer 2017. For additional information visit www.ShotTracker.com/TEAM and www.Keemotion.com. For tournament schedules, and brackets, please visit www.naiahoops.com. FOX Sports GO is available on FOXSportsGO.com or on the FOX Sports GO app, available in the App Store.

About ShotTracker®

You can't improve what you don't measure, which is why Davyeon Ross and Bruce Ianni developed ShotTracker®. The brand aims to improve the performance of competitive athletes of all ages who participate in team sports. By developing innovative technology, ShotTracker® motivates players to work harder, track performance, and generate data that positively impacts an athlete's game. The Overland Park, Kansas-based company, launched its first product for individual player training in 2014 and the technology is now used by some of the biggest names in basketball, including NBA shooting guard Klay Thompson. ShotTracker.com

About Keemotion®

Revolutionizing the way live sports content is consumed, Keemotion's automated platform provides content owners with a way to film and stream professional productions at a fraction of the cost. Founded in 2012, Keemotion's proprietary software is a "motion-detecting technology" that identifies and tracks player movements. Keemotion significantly lowers the cost of producing and streaming sporting events by eliminating the need for a camera crew. Its video feed and simple tagging features enable coaches to share footage with players during practices and games to be reviewed and edited in real time, as well as making game highlights available to be shared instantly on social media. Visit www.keemotion.com

About The NAIA

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., is a governing body of small athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics. Since 1937, the NAIA has administered programs and championships in balance with the overall college educational experience. The student-athlete is the center of all NAIA experiences. Each year more than 65,000 student-athletes have the opportunities to play college sports, have earned over $550 million in scholarships and a chance to compete in 25 national championships. www.naia.org.

About FOX Sports

FOX Sports is the umbrella entity representing 21st Century FOX's wide array of multi-platform US-based sports assets. Built with brands capable of reaching more than 100 million viewers in a single weekend, FOX Sports includes ownership and interests in linear television networks, digital and mobile programming, broadband platforms, multiple web sites, joint-venture businesses and several licensing partnerships. FOX Sports includes the sports television arm of the FOX Broadcasting Company; FS1, FS2; FOX Sports Regional Networks, their affiliated regional web sites and national programming; FOX Soccer Plus; FOX Deportes and FOX College Sports. In addition, FOX Sports also encompasses FOX Sports Digital, which includes FOXSports.com, FOX Sports GO, Whatifsports.com and Yardbarker.com. Also included in the Group are FOX's interests in joint-venture businesses Big Ten Network and BTN 2Go, as well as a licensing agreement that established the FOX Sports Radio Network.