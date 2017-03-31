Shovels in the ground for new Mountain Highway Interchange

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Modern and efficient roadways are crucial to encouraging and supporting economic activity, facilitating trade, and creating good paying, middle class jobs. The governments of Canada and British Columbia are investing in well-planned infrastructure that will make it easier to move people and products across the country, while supporting sustained economic growth and productivity for years to come.

Today, Jonathan Wilkinson, Member of Parliament for North Vancouver, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and North Vancouver-Seymour MLA Jane Thornthwaite, on behalf of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Todd Stone, celebrated the start of construction on the new Mountain Highway Interchange. This is the first phase in the four-phased, approximately $198-million Lower Lynn Corridor Interchanges Improvement Project.

This new interchange will increase safety along Highway 1 between Mountain Highway and the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Bridge and help reduce congestion and travel times on this busy stretch of roadway. It will also provide an alternative to the east-west and north-south routes on the North Shore, adding additional capacity for travelers in these communities.

This project will complement the recently completed $14-million Keith Road Bridge and Keith Road expansion, delivered by the District of North Vancouver. Construction of this $50-million interchange project is expected to create 110 jobs and will be completed in late 2018.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that modern and efficient transportation infrastructure is key to growing the middle class, getting Canadians to and from their destinations and helping businesses move their products to market. We are proud to partner with the Government of British Columbia on this project to ease traffic congestion through the Mountain Highway Interchange. This significant project means less time on the roads and more time for families to spend together."

Jonathan Wilkinson, Member of Parliament for North Vancouver

On behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Thanks to the strong relationship with our funding partners, we're pleased to see construction starting on one of the province's important projects designed to improve the safety, efficiency and traffic flow along one of the busiest stretches of Highway 1 through North Vancouver. Through B.C. on the Move, the Province's 10-year transportation plan, we're prioritizing projects that improve safety, better connect communities, create jobs and benefit the local economy for generations to come."

Jane Thornthwaite, MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour

On behalf of Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for British Columbia

"Ground breaking on this new interchange is great news for people living on the North Shore. The new infrastructure project along the Highway 1 Lower Lynn Corridor will benefit residents and businesses, improving connectivity through the communities and increasing safety for all travellers on this important stretch of highway."

Richard Walton, Mayor of the District of North Vancouver

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Budget 2017 proposed over $10 billion over 11 years in trade and transportation projects across Canada.

The $198.6-million project is being cost-shared, with the Province of B.C. contributing $76.7 million, the Government of Canada contributing $67.2 million and the District of North Vancouver providing $54.7 million.

Phase 1, the $50-million Mountain Highway Interchange project, includes $36 million for a new interchange with the Province contributing $23.5 million, the Government of Canada providing $12.5 million and $14 million being contributed by the District of North Vancouver for the Keith Road and Keith Bridge expansion component.

The Lower Lynn Corridor Interchanges Improvement project is a key component of B.C. on the Move, the province's 10-year plan to improve B.C.'s transportation network. Over the next three years the ministry and its partners are investing over $4.6 billion in priority transportation investments as part of this plan.

