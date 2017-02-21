SHOWTIME and Apogee Offer SHOWTIME ANYTIME App on University Campuses

NEW YORK, NY and AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - SHOWTIME® and Apogee today announced the availability of SHOWTIME ANYTIME® for colleges and universities, providing on-demand access to hundreds of hours of SHOWTIME programming, including the upcoming limited event series TWIN PEAKS. With the addition of SHOWTIME ANYTIME, on-campus residents will be able to watch SHOWTIME programming on their laptops, phones, tablets and connected devices. Apogee will now include SHOWTIME ANYTIME at no additional charge for any school that adds SHOWTIME to their video offering.

Students simply log in to the SHOWTIME ANYTIME app using their existing school credentials to access SHOWTIME programming, including series, top movies, hard-hitting sports, documentaries and specials, as well as the live East and West coast feeds. Students can watch current and past seasons of the network's award-winning original series including HOMELAND, BILLIONS, SHAMELESS, RAY DONOVAN, and DEXTER®, among many others.

"Our team at Apogee is always on the lookout for ways to help universities foster greater student satisfaction and enhance campus life," said Chuck Brady, CEO at Apogee. "By integrating the SHOWTIME ANYTIME app into our video solution, students can now enjoy highly popular entertainment whenever and however they want -- on a laptop curled up in bed, during a study break, or watching with friends on a big screen."

The SHOWTIME ANYTIME app is available on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire tablets, Apple TV®, Roku®, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One game consoles and on computers at www.showtimeanytime.com. Once logged in, a student can make their viewing selection and begin watching SHOWTIME content.

About Showtime Networks

Showtime Networks Inc. (SNI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBS Corporation, owns and operates the premium television networks SHOWTIME®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ and FLIX®, and also offers SHOWTIME ON DEMAND®, THE MOVIE CHANNEL™ ON DEMAND and FLIX ON DEMAND®, and the network's authentication service SHOWTIME ANYTIME®. Showtime Digital Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SNI, operates the stand-alone streaming service SHOWTIME®. SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Apple®, Roku®, Amazon and Google. Consumers can also subscribe to SHOWTIME via Hulu, Sony PlayStation® Vue and Amazon Channels. SNI also manages Smithsonian Networks™, a joint venture between SNI and the Smithsonian Institution, which offers Smithsonian Channel™, and offers Smithsonian Earth™ through SN Digital LLC. SNI markets and distributes sports and entertainment events for exhibition to subscribers on a pay-per-view basis through SHOWTIME PPV. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.

About Apogee

Apogee is the largest provider of on-campus residential networks and video solutions in higher education. The company's suite of solutions, designed from the ground up to meet the needs of today's students, include residential networks, IPTV and curated campus content. Partnering with Apogee enables schools to derive greater value from their IT investments and increase student satisfaction, while achieving budget stability and predictability. Find out why nine out of 10 schools that choose to outsource ResNet choose to partner with Apogee at apogee.us.