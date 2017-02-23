Shri Mataji's Maha Samadhi Day

Founder of Sahaja Yoga, H.H. Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, Remembered

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - On February 23, 2017, a modern day Saint, Her Holiness Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, will be remembered and honoured by many people throughout the world for dedicating Her life to the spiritual ascent of mankind.

Born in India on March 21 1923, Shri Mataji's unique spiritual predisposition was immediately apparent to all who met Her, including Mahatma Gandhi. From a very young age She was aware of Her unique spirituality and throughout Her life demonstrated the perfect compatibility of a deeply spiritual life with the ordinary life of a housewife, mother and grandmother.

While on a visit to Nargol (on the west coast of India) in 1970, Shri Mataji spent some time meditating on a deserted beach. While in deep meditation, she had a profound spiritual experience. As a result she developed a meditation technique that could trigger a process of individual spiritual transformation and taught this technique - at no cost - to others as Sahaja Yoga.

Over the course of a forty-year period, Her vision for a world of peaceful, balanced, enlightened people grew from a handful of devotees to an internationally recognized meditation technique. To spread the knowledge of Sahaja Yoga, Shri Mataji travelled to many countries around the globe, communicating Her message of compassion, integration and harmony. Her generosity and powerful message of love and peace led to Her receiving a Peace Medal from the United Nations and a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Hundreds of thousands of people in more than eighty countries around the world are continuing to practice Her Sahaja Yoga Meditation technique, at centres She established. She is remembered by Her words of wisdom, "You cannot know the meaning of life until you are connected to the power that created you." It is this connection that She sought to give to so many.

For more information on free Sahaja Yoga Meditation classes and the life of Shri Mataji, please visit our websites: Worldwide - www.freemeditation.com; US - www.sahajameditation.com; Shri Mataji's Life - www.shrimataji.org, www.sahajayoga.org.

