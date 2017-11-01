Shriners Hospitals for Children and PGA Tour Players Partner to Launch PGA TOUR Professionals Fundraise FORE Love Campaign

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Nov 1, 2017) - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open -

Shriners Hospitals for Children® and a group of PGA TOUR professionals have launched a Fundraise FORE Love Campaign to provide a way for professionals participating in the field this week to support the mission of the organization. The professional golfers will also be raising awareness of the work the hospitals do via their social media platforms as they serve as brand ambassadors. After years of being exposed to and inspired by the patients attending the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open held annually in Las Vegas the players sought ways that they could build awareness and give back.

The launch of the Fundraise FORE Love Campaign highlights the efforts by the organization to grow the Classy online fundraising program launched earlier this year in an effort to create simple, engaging ways for supporters to raise funds for the hospital network.

"What I find really exciting about the group of players who have chosen to participate in the program is how diverse their connections to the event and the cause are. Young players who are just getting their careers started have already decided that supporting worthy charitable causes is important to them, while veterans who have been exposed to so many causes throughout their years on the PGA TOUR have decided that the Shriner mission is worthy of their support. We also have past champions looking to give back to an organization that was a part of one of their career highlights, as well as some who have personally been touched by not only the medical care provided, but also the fraternal side of the organization. We are truly grateful for all of their support," said Adam Sperling, executive director of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

The public is invited to visit https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/pga-tour where they can choose to support the program, or select their favorite player's page to help them reach their individual fundraising goal. Each player has also selected a hospital location to receive credit for the funds they have raised. The 19 players participating in the program are:

Sam Burns - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Shreveport

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Shreveport Ben Crane - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Portland

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Portland Bryson DeChambeau - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Northern California

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Northern California Charley Hoffman - Shriners for Children Medical Center ™

- Shriners for Children Medical Center ™ Beau Hossler - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Galveston

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Galveston Matt Jones - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Galveston

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Galveston Smylie Kaufman - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Shreveport

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Shreveport Alex Kang - Shriners for Children Medical Center ™

- Shriners for Children Medical Center ™ Martin Laird - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Spokane

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Spokane Hunter Mahan - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Houston

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Houston William McGirt - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Greenville

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Greenville AJ McInerney - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Salt Lake City

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Salt Lake City Maverick McNealy - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Northern California

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Northern California Troy Merritt - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Twin Cities

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Twin Cities Taylor Moore - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Houston

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Houston Kevin Na - Shriners for Children Medical Center ™

- Shriners for Children Medical Center ™ Ryan Palmer - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Houston

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Houston Jimmy Stanger - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Tampa

- Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Tampa Daniel Summerhays - Shriners Hospitals for Children ® - Salt Lake City

#FundraiseFORELove donations for individual PGA TOUR professionals can be made online now at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/pga-tour through Dec. 31, 2017.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open is now through Nov. 5, 2017 at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.shrinershospitalsopen.com.

About the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open:

The 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open brings the FedExCup to Las Vegas as the PGA TOUR returns to the Las Vegas valley for the 35th consecutive year. Many of the top golfers in the world will participate in the competition and help support the mission of Shriners Hospitals for Children® from Oct. 30 - Nov. 5 at TPC Summerlin. For more information, visit shrinershospitalsopen.com.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children®:

Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our 22 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico provide advanced care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

About PGA TOUR:

The PGA TOUR is the world's premier membership organization for touring professional golfers, co-sanctioning more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR China.

The PGA TOUR's mission is to entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back, generate significant charitable and economic impact in the communities in which it plays, and provide financial opportunities for TOUR players.

Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to more than 1 billion households in 227 countries and territories in 30 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations in order to maximize charitable giving. In 2015, tournaments across all Tours generated a record $160 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.3 billion.

The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.