Shuttle Computer Group Announces DX30 Digital Signage Player for SMB

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 7, 2017) - Shuttle Computer Group, Inc., one of the world's leading designers of small form computers, announces its value-oriented DX30 player for up to three-screens of 4K digital signage, kiosks and other applications. Its fanless design and sturdy construction, coupled with a three-year limited warranty, makes it ideal for SMB deployments in particular.

"With today's announcement, Shuttle continues its tradition of offering a wide range of media players for digital signage and other applications," said Robert Garcia, channel manager, Shuttle Computer Group.

Shuttle's new slim model DX30 features a low-cost and low-power consumption design that is built with a new generation of Intel® Entry Level Apollo Lake SoC 14nm processor. The DX30 supports 4K/UHD with an Intel® integrated graphics GPU engine, to show fast-moving, vibrant, detailed graphics and video. Built-in HEVC/H.265 and VP9 decodes video with the latest generation codecs to play the widest range of video formats and reduces CPU utilization with lower power consumption.

The DX30 has built-in Intel® i211 Gigabit LAN and supports Wake On LAN to provide high speed data transfers. Its Watchdog utility provides excellent security protection and helps maintain normal operation and stability at all times.

To meet a variety of commercial applications, the DX30 includes a wealth of I/O and high-speed storage interfaces, including USB 2.0, USB 3.0, M.2, COM ports, and SATA 6Gbps. The DX30 provides two RS232 ports (one RS232 and one RS232/422/485) and one PS/2 port; it easily connects to peripherals such as a thermal printer, label printer, and bar code scanner. An adapter can be used to convert RS232 to USB port to support even more devices and peripheral-heavy applications.

The DX30 has built-in one DisplayPort and one HDMI as well as one optional VGA (XPC accessory PVG01) port for supporting three independent displays. With a thickness of only 43mm with a 1.3L size, with VESA Mount standard support, the DX30 is easy to integrate into small spaces. It provides continuous 24/7 operation and uses a fanless cooling design, making it silent and stable, for long-term operation.

The DX30 uses a thermal module with cool heatpipe technology to transmit heat throughout the system quickly and easily; use with solid-state disks and create a robust and silent operational platform.

The DX30 is currently available for under $200; it comes with a three-year limited warranty on parts and labor.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel and Celeron are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.