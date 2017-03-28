Shuttle Computer Group Debuts DS77U Digital Signage Player for SMB at Digital Signage Expo

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Shuttle Computer Group, Inc. announces its new DS77U series of digital signage players, shown at DSE in Booth #754 in Las Vegas, March 23-30, 2017. The DS77U series, designed for supporting both 12-volts and 19-volts inputs, is an industry-grade platform for use in commercial applications that require long-term operations like in automotive, digital signage, kiosks and more.

The 1.3-liter Shuttle DS77U/U3/U5/U7 product series is based on Intel's latest Kaby Lake processor for longer product life cycles. They are ultra-slim PCs powered by 7th generation Intel® Celeron® dual-core processors with a powerful graphics engine capable of playing 4K content for a rich, crystal clear video experience.

"The small form factor and three-display capability makes the DS77U series perfect for a myriad of applications like digital signage, huddle rooms, and other multi-media purposes," said Robert Garcia, product manager, Shuttle Computer Group.

Shuttle's unique fanless design eliminates the power consumption required by a fan as well as the cost of replacing fans. Use with solid-state disks can create an operational platform completely free of noise, a vital feature for some applications where a hum can be annoying, like in a museum or library.

With a slim profile of less than 40 mm and international VESA mounting standards, this series allows users to choose the most appropriate placement configuration in various environments. Wi-Fi is standard and the computers are available as custom systems or barebones for maximum installation options.

The DS77U Series accepts standard 2.5" drives and utilizes Dual Channel memory slots to achieve 32GB Max DDR4 SO-DIMM RAM. Connectivity is optimized with Dual HDMI and One DisplayPort video output as well as two USB 2.0, two USB 3.0 ports, one RS232/422/485, and one additional RS232 connections. Availability is scheduled for April, 2017.

