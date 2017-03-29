Shuttle Computer Group Debuts XH110G Digital Signage Player with PCI-e Slot in Smallest Form Factor

CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Shuttle Computer Group, Inc. announces its XH110G, the first 3.0-liter digital signage player with a single slot-capable PCI-e v3 x16 support in the market today. No other computer manufacturer offers a PCI-e slot in such a small form factor. The new Shuttle XH110G will be showcased in Booth #754 at Digital Signage Expo (DSE) in Las Vegas, March 29-30, 2017.

This new refined design and innovative platform makes it easy for any integrator to adopt and use in a variety of ways. With its small foot print, the XH110G can be integrated into many specialized applications using proprietary components and add-in cards.

"If you are an integrator, prepare to have your prayers answered with the Shuttle XH110G! With a footprint slightly larger than a Harry Potter book, our platform lets you use standard PCI 16X components like multi-head GPUs, Video Capture Cards, Quadro for AutoCAD and other specialty cards, on the industry's smallest desktop PC," said Tosh Akhgar, Manager, Shuttle Solutions Team. "Our newest small form factor computer opens the door for engineers to new and exciting applications. It's a big win to put so much into such a small form factor."

Shuttle's new XH110G is a compact 3-liter media player that features robust performance and can be customized to drive complex interactive kiosks, vending machines, automotive assembly line robots, POE and POS applications, among others. Equipped with the Intel® H110 chipset, it supports Intel® 6th generation 65W Sky Lake/Kaby Lake LGA1151 CPUs, which extends product life and delivers 4K/Ultra HD video content for a rich, detailed video experience.

Shuttle's XH110G has USB 2.0, USB 3.0, SATA 6Gbps, and Intel® Single Gigabit LAN at the front and rear of the unit for maximum installation flexibility. With advanced expansion capability and network connectivity, the XH110G has one built-in M.2 2280 Type M (for HDD) and one M.2 2230 Type AE (for WLAN) expansion slots, to easily install an M.2 SSD, Wi-Fi module or other compatible devices. Thanks to its heat pipe and smart fan cooling technology design, the player is 24/7 certified and runs reliably cool in 0-50�C temperatures for a wide range of industrial or restaurant applications.

Shuttle's new XH110G features include: Intel Giga LAN, Wake on LAN, M.2 2230AE & 2242/2260/2280M Key, 2.5 HDD/SSD bay ( < 12.5mm), USB 3.0, and Firmware TPM, making the XH110G connectivity flexible enough to meet any installation needs.

The XH110G is scheduled for release in April 2017 and will be available as a barebone or complete system.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel and Celeron are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.