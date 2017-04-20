SICOM Acquires RTI Furthering its Commitment to Delivering Innovative Technology Solutions to Quick Service and Fast Casual Restaurants

DOYLESTOWN, PA and ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - SICOM Systems, Inc., a leading best-of-breed provider of end-to-end solutions for quick service and fast casual restaurants, today announced the acquisition of RTI, a leading technology provider for quick service and fast casual restaurants. RTI's restaurant software solutions complement SICOM's end-to-end technologies and will enable the company to expand its capacity, accelerate research and development and increase its presence in new brands and markets.

RTI's founders were multi-unit franchisees before starting the company in 1985 and built the business based on their real-life experience in the industry. They grew the company consistently through the years today serving more than 10,000 restaurants for major brands including McDonald's, Arby's, Checkers, Popeyes, Wendy's, Beef 'O' Brady's, Burger King, Brass Tap, Church's Chicken, among others. RTI offers RTIconnect, RTIoffice and RTI Payroll solutions helping multi-unit franchises improve operational efficiencies and increase profitability.

"This is a very strategic acquisition for SICOM as we focus on expanding and strengthening the solutions we provide to the quick service and fast casual restaurant industry," said Jim Flynn, CEO of SICOM. "Like SICOM, RTI has a high level of dedication and desire to help franchisees and brands increase their profitability and efficiency through the application of leading edge technology products. We welcome RTI to the SICOM family. With the industry-specific experience of its founders and employees, RTI has earned a sterling reputation among its customers. It is a growing company with a breadth of customers that will enable us to penetrate new brands with our end-to-end technologies and expand into new markets."

"For more than three decades, we have been delivering restaurant software solutions and are excited to transition into this next stage of the company by joining the team at SICOM and helping empower our customers to maximize the efficiency and profitability of their operations," said Jim Clutter, CEO of RTI. "SICOM has a similar culture to RTI's and its team is very likeminded in its dedication to innovation and commitment to a high-level of customer service. We look forward to the opportunities this combination has for our customers, employees and the industry."

The combined new company will serve more than 25,000 restaurants globally in over 38 countries.

About RTI

RTI is a leading developer of technology solutions for the restaurant industry and a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner. Today more than 10,000 restaurants, including many of today's best known brands, rely on a broad suite of RTI hospitality solutions. Incorporated in 1985, the company is headquartered in Marietta, Ga. For more information, visit the RTI website at internetRTI.com.

About SICOM

SICOM Systems, Inc. is a leading best-of-breed provider of end-to-end technologies and services for the quick service and fast casual restaurants. The company offers front-of-house solutions (i.e. Digital Menu Boards, Point-of-Sale (POS) and Order Confirmation Units); back-of-house solutions (Drive-Thru Director™ and Chef™ Kitchen Management); as well as above restaurant solutions (360° Data Analytics and SEMS4 Restaurant Management) that are helping major restaurant chains around the globe to streamline their operations. SICOM has over 40,000 digital menu boards in operation worldwide, while its POS systems are in more than 6,500 restaurants worldwide and it has more than 10,000 restaurants leveraging its enterprise management systems globally. Founded in 1987, SICOM is headquartered in Doylestown, Pa. and can be found online at www.SICOM.com.