SICOM Unveils New Corporate Branding as Part of Growth Strategy

DOYLESTOWN, PA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - SICOM, a leading best-of-breed provider of end-to-end solutions for quick service and fast casual restaurants, today unveiled its new corporate branding as a vital part of its growth strategy. Marking its 30th year in business, SICOM has rolled out a new corporate logo and website showcasing a fresh new look for the company and highlighting its focus on driving its customers' businesses to new levels of engagement, efficiency, profitability and growth.

2016 was a year of transition and growth for SICOM. A new management team was appointed, led by CEO Jim Flynn, and 37 new employees were hired, increasing total employees by over 15%. SICOM also experienced an upsurge in revenues as a result of its continued focus on developing innovative new technologies. In addition, the company restructured its internal departments and significantly enhanced its processes to position itself for growth in 2017 and to raise the bar for quality and agility to better serve its customers across the globe.

"We have been the best kept secret in the quick service and fast casual restaurants industry for three decades and are focused on building our awareness in 2017 through our new branding and growth strategy," said Flynn. "Our mission to drive restaurant transformation for our customers remains the same. By carefully listening to them and leveraging our team's in-depth knowledge and experience, we are able to deliver value and results through our best-of-breed technologies and services and transform the performance of the brands, franchisees and restaurants that we serve."

About SICOM

SICOM Systems, Inc. is a leading best-of-breed provider of end-to-end technologies and services for the quick service and fast casual restaurants. The company offers front-of-house solutions (i.e. Digital Menu Boards, Point-of-Sale (POS) and Order Confirmation Units); back-of-house solutions (Drive-Thru Director and CHEF Kitchen Management); as well as above restaurant solutions (360° Data Analytics and SEMS4 Restaurant Management) that are helping major restaurant chains around the globe to streamline their operations. SICOM has over 40,000 digital menu boards in operation worldwide, while its POS systems are in more than 6,500 restaurants worldwide and it has more than 10,000 restaurants leveraging its enterprise management systems globally. Founded in 1987, SICOM is headquartered in Doylestown, Pa. and can be found online at www.SICOM.com.