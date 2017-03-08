Sidense Exhibiting at TSMC 2017 North American Technology Symposiums

OTTAWA, ON and SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) -

What

Sidense will be exhibiting at the North American TSMC Technology Symposiums (Santa Clara, CA, Austin, TX and Boston, MA). Speak to our friendly and knowledgeable staff at the Sidense booth to find out how Sidense low-cost, secure and reliable 1T-NVM non-volatile memory IP, available from 180nm to 20nm including HV and BCD process nodes, can be a key component in your Smart Connected designs to replace OTP and MTP in many applications.

Where and When

Santa Clara, CA

Wednesday, March 15, 9:30AM - 5:45PM

Santa Clara Convention Center

5001 Great America Pkwy

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Booth 201

Austin, TX

Wednesday, March 22, 9:30AM - 5:30PM

Four Seasons

98 San Jacinto Boulevard

Austin, TX 78701

Boston, MA

Wednesday, April 5, 9:30AM - 5:30PM

Marriott Burlington Boston

One Burlington Mall Road

Burlington, MA, 01803

For more information or to schedule a meeting with Sidense please contact:

Jim Lipman (jim@sidense.com, 925-606-1370) for Santa Clara, Mark Davitt (mdavitt@sidense.com, 408-497-9193) for Austin, or Craig Downing (cdowning@sidense.com, 613-986-5872) for Boston

About Sidense Corp.

Sidense Corp. provides very dense, highly reliable, and secure non-volatile Logic Non-Volatile Memory (LNVM) IP for one-time programmable (OTP) and emulated Multi-time Programmable (eMTP) use in standard-logic CMOS processes. The Company, with over 120 patents granted or pending, licenses OTP memory IP based on its innovative one-transistor 1T-Fuse™ bit cell, which does not require extra masks or process steps to manufacture. Sidense 1T-NVM macros provide a better field-programmable, reliable and cost-effective solution than flash, mask ROM, eFuse and other embedded and off-chip NVM technologies for many code storage, encryption key, analog trimming, and device configuration uses.

Over 150 companies, including many of the top fabless semiconductor manufacturers and IDMs, have adopted Sidense 1T-NVM as their embedded non-volatile memory solution for more than 500 designs. Customers are realizing outstanding savings in solution cost and power consumption along with better security and reliability for applications ranging from mobile and consumer devices to high-temperature, high-reliability automotive and industrial electronics. The IP is offered at and supported by all top-tier semiconductor foundries and selected IDMs. Sidense is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with sales offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sidense.com.

About the TSMC Technology Symposiums

Join the 23rd annual TSMC Technology Symposium and get first-hand updates on TSMC's advanced and specialty technologies, advanced backend capabilities and future development plans.