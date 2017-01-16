Sidense Receives Coveted ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Sidense Corp., a leading developer of Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) One-Time Programmable (OTP) IP cores, today announced that with a first-time successful registration audit it has met ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) Certification. ISO 9001:2015 specifies criteria for a quality management system and requires an organization to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements and enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the QMS.

"We made the decision at Sidense to work towards ISO 9001 certification to show our commitment to quality to our customers, partners and investors," said Xerxes Wania, Sidense President, and CEO. "We developed a new Quality Manual as a repository for our quality policies and procedures. Through regular project team meetings, all-hands meetings, and significant staff training everyone at Sidense worked hard to successfully implement and reinforce our systems and methods."

With increasing emphasis on product quality and risk management targeting key markets such as automotive, mobile communication and "smart" industrial, understanding ISO 9001 requirements and working towards meeting those requirements provide many benefits to a company receiving ISO 9001 certification.

"The BSI team is delighted it was able to support Sidense in the achievement of this coveted certification," said Pierre Dovala, Director of Sales, BSI Group Canada Inc., the Certification Body which worked with Sidense. "IS0 9001 has quickly become the world's most popular standard for quality management and the latest revision (IS0 9001:2015) will bring major benefits not only as a quality management tool, but also as a significant framework for business improvement, delivering efficiencies and improving customer satisfaction for Sidense, its customers and partners."

ISO 9001:2015 is based on seven quality management principles that top management can use to lead an organization to improved performance. These principles comprise: Customer Focus, Leadership, Engagement of People, Process Approach, Improvement, Evidence-based Decision Making and Relationship Management. An important component of ISO 9001:2015 is risk-based thinking. The 2015 edition makes it more explicit and builds it into the entire management system.

About Sidense Corp.

Sidense Corp. provides very dense, highly reliable, and secure non-volatile one-time programmable (OTP) Logic Non-Volatile Memory (LNVM) IP for use in standard-logic CMOS processes. The Company, with over 120 patents granted or pending, licenses OTP memory IP based on its innovative one-transistor 1T-Fuse™ bit cell, which does not require extra masks or process steps to manufacture. Sidense 1T-OTP macros provide a better field-programmable, reliable and cost-effective solution than flash, mask ROM, eFuse and other embedded and off-chip NVM technologies for many code storage, encryption key, analog trimming, and device configuration uses.

Over 150 companies, including many of the top fabless semiconductor manufacturers and IDMs, have adopted Sidense 1T-OTP as their NVM solution for more than 500 designs. Customers are realizing outstanding savings in solution cost and power consumption along with better security and reliability for applications ranging from mobile and consumer devices to high-temperature, high-reliability automotive and industrial electronics. The IP is offered at and supported by all top-tier semiconductor foundries and selected IDMs. Sidense is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada with sales offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sidense.com.

