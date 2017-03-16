Sienna Announces Annual Meeting

MARKHAM, ON--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) today announced that it will be hosting its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (ET), at the St. Andrew's Club and Conference Centre located in the Sun Life Financial Tower at 150 King Street West, 16th Floor, Garden Hall, in Toronto, Ontario.

The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting is April 13, 2017.

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) is one of Canada's leading seniors living providers serving the continuum of independent living, independent supportive living, assisted living, memory care and long-term care/ residential care through the operation of its 56 residences. We are committed to national growth, while driving long-term value creation for our shareholders. Our 9,000 employees are dedicated to helping residents live fully, every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.