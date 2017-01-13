Sienna Announces January Dividend

MARKHAM, ON--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) today announced a dividend of $0.075 per common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") for the month of January 2017, representing $0.90 per Common Share on an annualized basis.

The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2017 to shareholders of record as at January 31, 2017.

The Company's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes in accordance with subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and any applicable corresponding provincial and territorial legislation.

Sienna has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP") which allows eligible shareholders of the Company to direct that their cash dividends be reinvested in additional Common Shares. Common Shares issued pursuant to the DRIP are issued from treasury at a 3% discount from the market price. Participation in the DRIP is optional and shareholders who do not wish to participate in the plan will continue to receive cash dividends. A complete copy of the DRIP is available under the Investors section of the Company's website.

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) is one of Canada's leading seniors living providers, serving the continuum of independent and assisted living, long-term care and specialized seniors programs and services through the operation of its 55 residences. We are committed to national growth, while driving long-term value creation for our shareholders. Our 9,000 employees are dedicated to helping residents live fully, every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.