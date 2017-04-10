Sienna Announces Q1 2017 Results Release Date and Conference Call

MARKHAM, ON--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) today announced that it will report its 2017 first quarter results after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Lois Cormack, President and CEO, and Nitin Jain, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. (EST).

The call-in numbers for participants are 647-427-2443 or 877-467-8506, please enter pass code: 7167940. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website at: www.siennaliving.ca/Investors/Events-Presentations.aspx. The webcast of the call will be available for replay until May 10, 2018 and archived on Sienna's website.

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) is one of Canada's leading seniors living providers, serving the continuum of independent and assisted living, long-term care and specialized seniors programs and services through the operation of its 56 residences. We are committed to national growth, while driving long-term value creation for our shareholders. Our 9,000 employees are dedicated to helping residents live fully, every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.