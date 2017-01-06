Sienna Announces Q4 2016 Results Release Date and Conference Call

MARKHAM, ON--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) today announced that it will report its 2016 fourth quarter results after market close on Thursday, February 16, 2017. Lois Cormack, President and CEO, and Nitin Jain, Executive Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call for the investment community the following day, Friday, February 17, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. (EST).

The call-in numbers for participants are 416-340-2216 or 866-225-0198. A webcast of the call will be accessible via Sienna's website at: www.siennaliving.ca/Investors/Events-Presentations.aspx.

A replay of the call will be available until March 3, 2017. To access the replay, dial 905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053 (pass code: 1152672). The webcast will be archived on Sienna's website.

ABOUT SIENNA SENIOR LIVING

Sienna Senior Living (TSX: SIA) is one of Canada's leading seniors living providers, serving the continuum of independent and assisted living, long-term care and specialized seniors programs and services through the operation of its 55 residences. We are committed to national growth, while driving long-term value creation for our shareholders. Our 9,000 employees are dedicated to helping residents live fully, every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.