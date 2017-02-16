Sienna Senior Living Inc. Reports 2016 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

MARKHAM, ON --(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX: SIA) ("Sienna Senior Living" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016. The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.siennaliving.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Highlights

Overall Same Property Retirement NOI up 7.1%

Diluted Operating Funds from Operations ("OFFO') per share of $0.32, up 4.6%

Strong Balance Sheet: Debt to Gross Book Value at 51.5%, vs 55.6% year-over-year, a decline of 410 bps. Debt to Gross Book Value would be 48.4% as at year end if all outstanding Convertible Debentures were converted to equity.

"We are pleased to deliver another strong quarter to round out the year, achieving 94.5% occupancy in our retirement residences," said Lois Cormack, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sienna. "With the successful integration of the portfolio of seniors living residences in British Columbia, focus on improving the resident experience, investment in our operating platform and executing on growth strategies, we believe we are well positioned to continue to deliver value for our shareholders in 2017."

Financial and Operating Highlights: Three months

ended

December 31,

2016 Three months

ended

December 31,

2015 Year ended

December 31,

2016 Year ended

December 31,

2015 Average total occupancy (LTC) 98.7% 98.8% 98.8% 98.7% Average private occupancy (LTC) 98.7% 99.9% 99.8% 99.8% Average occupancy (Retirement) 95.2% 93.4% 93.2% 89.3% As at occupancy (Retirement) 94.5% 93.6% 94.5% 93.6% Average total occupancy (Baltic) 97.9% n/a 97.9% n/a Average private occupancy (Baltic) 96.3% n/a 96.1% n/a

$000s except occupancy, per share and ratio data Three months

ended

December 31,

2016 Three months

ended

December 31,

2015 Year ended

December 31,

2016 Year ended

December 31,

2015 Net Operating Income (NOI) (1) $27,409 $22,010 $97,822 $85,402 Operating Funds from Operations (OFFO) (1) $15,106 $11,453 $52,780 $43,007 OFFO per share, diluted $0.318 $0.304 $1.259 $1.148 Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) (1) $15,241 $12,180 $59,116 $49,451 AFFO per share, diluted $0.321 $0.323 $1.405 $1.312 AFFO per share, basic $0.331 $0.334 $1.460 $1.359 Dividends declared per share $0.225 $0.225 $0.900 $0.900 Payout Ratio (2) 68.0% 67.4% 61.6% 66.2%

Notes: (1) NOI, FFO, OFFO and AFFO are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. NOI, FFO, OFFO and AFFO are supplemental measures of a company's performance and management believes that NOI, FFO, OFFO and AFFO are relevant measures of its earnings performance and its ability to pay dividends on the Company's common shares. The IFRS measurement most directly comparable to AFFO is cash flow from operations. (2) Payout Ratio is calculated using dividends declared per share divided by the basic AFFO per share for the respective periods.

Fourth Quarter 2016

The Company generated NOI of $27.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, representing an increase of $5.4 million or 24.5% over the comparable prior year period. Same property NOI increased by $0.4 million or 1.8% over the comparable prior year period.

OFFO increased by $3.7 million or 31.9% to $15.1 million over the comparable prior year period. The increase was principally related to improved NOI contribution from same and newly acquired properties.

AFFO increased by $3.1 million or 25.1% to $15.2 million over the comparable prior year period. The increase was principally related to the increase in OFFO noted above, partially offset by timing of capital expenditures.

2016 Year End Results Summary

The Company generated NOI of $97.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2016, representing an increase of $12.4 million or 14.5% over the comparable prior year period. Same property NOI increased by $3.2 million or 3.8% over the prior year.

OFFO increased by $9.8 million or 22.7% to $52.8 million over the prior year. The increase was principally related to improved NOI contribution noted above from same and newly acquired properties.

AFFO increased by $9.7 million or 19.5% to $59.1 million over the prior year. The increase was principally related to the increase in OFFO noted above.

