Sigma Announces 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary Lens Pricing and Availability

Sigma's new full-frame 4X zoom lens features a compact design optimized for telephoto photography; shipping late April 2017 for a retail price of 799.00 USD

RONKONKOMA, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 31, 2017) - Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, announced today that its 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary lens will begin shipping late April 2017 for a retail price of $799.00. Boasting a 4X zoom ratio, the lens offers long reach and outstanding performance for a great value. The 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary telephoto zoom lens delivers excellent image quality and all-day usability thanks to its lightweight and compact design. Featuring a dust- and splash-proof mount, this lens is designed to be outdoors. With the newly updated Sigma optical stabilizer (OS), featuring a new gyroscopic sensor, the lens provides enhanced overall performance and exceptional handheld shooting at lower shutter speeds. The lens autofocus (AF) features a new, more responsive algorithm. Highly versatile, the 100-400mm F5-6.3DG OS HSM Contemporary lens also features Sigma's unique macro function (1:3:8 ratio) and push/pull zooming for ease of use.

The all-new Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3DG OS HSM Contemporary lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts, and works with Sigma's MC-11 Sony E-mount converter for use on the full-frame and APS-C Sony systems. The Nikon mount features the brand new electromagnetic diaphragm.

Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3DG OS HSM Contemporary Lens Features and Benefits:

Optimal Ultra-Telephoto Performance with Exceptional Image Quality:

The new lens retains its performance in a compact 400mm ultra-telephoto zoom package with a filter size of 67mm and weight of 2.55lbs. It also comes with the full range of features and functions expected of a pro-caliber ultra-telephoto zoom: OS, hypersonic motor (HSM) with an updated algorithm for fast autofocus, a focus limiter and more. In addition, this uncompromising lens has unique customizable functions via the Sigma USB Dock. The Sigma USB dock works in conjunction with Sigma Optimization Pro software in order to connect a photographer's lens to their personal computer to update firmware, calibrate the lens and other customizations such as a focus limiter, three-tier autofocus speed, manual focus override and optical stabilizer viewing functionality.

Compact Design Without Compromising Image Quality:

Four SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements and an optimized power distribution help minimize optical aberrations. In addition, Sigma has ensured outstanding image quality throughout the zoom range by minimizing transverse chromatic aberration, which cannot be corrected via aperture control.

Push/Pull Zoom Mechanism Incorporated:

For quick control, the zoom ring incorporates a push/pull mechanism in addition to the regular twist mechanism. The exclusive lens hood has also been designed to accommodate push/pull zooming and overall lens control. By making it possible to adjust the angle of view instantly, photographers have a better chance of capturing fleeting moments.

Ultra Telephoto Lens with Macro Functionality:

Optimized for a variety of scenarios, with a minimum shooting distance of 5.5ft and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.8, this lens can shoot from a distance, as well as in close position to the subject.

Other Features:

Dust- and splash-proof mount

All new optical stabilizer unit with enhanced algorithm

Nikon electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism included (Nikon mounts only)

Nine-blade rounded diaphragm

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Compatible with the newly developed teleconverters

Fast autofocus with full-time manual override

Compatible with Sigma Mount Converter MC-11 for Sony E Mount

Customizable and flexible adjustment with Sigma USB Dock

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

Crafted in Aizu, Japan with each lens individually tested with Sigma's own MTF measuring system "A1"

Lens barrel is engraved with the year of release

