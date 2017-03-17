Sigma Announces 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art Lens Pricing and Availability

Sigma's highly-anticipated telephoto prime lens, designed for shooting events and studio/location portraiture, begins shipping in May 2017 for a retail price of $1399.00 USD

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 17, 2017) - Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, announced today that its 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art lens will begin shipping in May 2017 for a retail price of $1399.00 USD. Making its public debut at the 2017 CP+ Camera + Photo Imaging Show in Yokohama, Japan in February 2017, the 135mm F1.8 Art lens enters the market as Sigma's new premiere mid-range telephoto prime lens, touting outstanding sharpness and great IQ from edge to edge. Ideal for events such as concerts, weddings, indoor sports, conferences and press events, the 1.8 F-stop delivers greater "shallow depth of field" and isolation of subjects. The outstanding compression effect makes it equally as powerful for up-close and full-length portraits. Its new large Hyper Sonic Motor (HSM) delivers ample torque to the focusing group for outstanding speed, ensuring exceptionally stable performance even at lower speeds and allowing for fast autofocus photography.

The all-new Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art lens supports Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts and works with Sigma's MC-11 Sony E-mount converter. The Nikon mounts feature the brand new electromagnetic diaphragm for enhanced high-speed shooting.

Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art lens Features and Benefits:

Superior optical performance Optimal image quality for ultra-high-megapixel DSLRs : This lens offers top performance from the center to the edges of the image thanks to the signature floating system of the lens focus mechanism. By minimizing distortion, the lens delivers impeccable image quality without the need for digital adjustment during image processing. Ideal for portraits requiring a dramatic bokeh effect : Delivering a stunning compression effect, even when positioned fairly close to the subject, the telephoto ring allows photographers to achieve a variety of dramatic perspectives. This effect truly shines in both close-up and full-length portraits, making composition easy. The large F1.8 diameter allows for more creative control over light and paired with the nine-blade rounded diaphragm produce a desired creamy bokeh effect.

Fast and nimble autofocus photography The large HSM (Hyper-Sonic Motor) delivers ample torque to the focusing group for outstanding speed, ensuring exceptionally stable performance even at lower speeds. Along with the optimized AF algorithm, this feature delivers fast autofocus photography. In addition, the focus limiter makes AF highly responsive to distance from the subject for even more nimble performance.

Fast AF with full-time manual override (the operation of full-time MF may vary based on mount type)

Compatible with Sigma Mount Converter MC-11

Mount with dust- and splash-proof construction

Nikon electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism included

Available Sigma USB Dock makes updating firmware and customization possible

Available Mount Conversion Service allows use with another camera body

Rounded diaphragm for desired bokeh look

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

Crafted in Aizu, Japan with each lens individually tested with Sigma's own MTF measuring system "A1"

Lens barrel is engraved with the year of release

