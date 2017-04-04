Sigma Announces Firmware Update to sd Quattro Cameras

Firmware Version 1.04 offers support for DNG formats, improved autofocus capabilities and enhanced functionality with Sigma Capture Pro

RONKONKOMA, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, announced today the release of firmware update 1.04 for its sd Quattro cameras to boost the performance and broaden the capabilities of the detail-rich camera. This latest version of firmware is availble for download on sd Quattro cameras that currently have firmware version 1.03.

Among the benefits included in version 1.04 are support for shooting in DNG format (RAW 12bit) and further compatibility with elements of Sigma Capture Pro tethering software. Additionally, the update includes improvements that increase autofocus speed and accuracy of lenses from Sigma's Contemporary, Art and Sports lines. Overall experience with the software has also been improved in version 1.04 to create a smoother, more stable software experience.

Full List of Updates in Firmware Version 1.04:

Possibility to save images in DNG format (RAW 12bit)

Compatibility with the Live View Display of Sigma Capture Pro

Compatibility with the SFD mode of Sigma Capture Pro

Faster AF speed of Contemporary, Art and Sports lenses by about 10 - 30%; improved AF accuracy

Improved color rendering of the White Balance's Flash mode when used with the Sigma Electronic Flash EF-630 (the latest firmware for the EF-630 is required)

Bug fixes - AF Shooting button did not work while the camera was using AF Lock; adjustments on the marked images could occasionally freeze the software when the card had an X3I file in it

Improved software performance to achieve better stability

Full instructions on how to download sd Quattro firmware version 1.04 can be found on the Sigma website.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning camera lenses, DSLR cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com