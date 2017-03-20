Sigma Designs to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 29, 2017

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Sigma Designs ( NASDAQ : SIGM), a leading provider of Smart TV platforms and IoT devices, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017, ended January 28, 2017, following the close of regular trading on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

At 2:00 pm Pacific Time, Thinh Tran, chief executive officer, and Elias Nader, chief financial officer, will host a conference call to review these financial results. All interested investors and analysts are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call, which can be accessed as indicated below. Institutional investors and analysts who intend to actively participate in the question and answer segment of the call must pre-register to receive dial-in instructions.

Details of the Sigma Designs, Inc. conference call are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Time: 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) / 2:00 pm (Pacific Time)

Pre-Registration contacts:

Jim Fanucchi

(408) 404-5400

IR@sigmadesigns.com

Elias Nader

IR@sigmadesigns.com

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Sigma's website at www.sigmadesigns.com/IR.

An audio replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through April 5, 2017. The replay will also be accessible on Sigma's website at www.sigmadesigns.com/IR, or through a replay dial-in:

Toll-Free 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 3262423

About Sigma Designs, Inc.

Sigma Designs, Inc.® ( NASDAQ : SIGM) is a world leader in enabling smart home convergence. The company designs and builds the essential semiconductor technologies that serve as the foundation for the world's leading Connected Smart TV platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) for smart home devices. For more information about Sigma Designs please visit www.sigmadesigns.com.

Sigma Designs is a registered trademark of Sigma Designs, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.