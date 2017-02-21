Sigma Designs, Inc. to Participate in the 29th Annual ROTH Conference

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Sigma Designs® ( NASDAQ : SIGM), a leading provider of intelligent system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for Connected Smart TV Platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) Devices, announced that management is scheduled to participate in the 29th Annual ROTH Conference on March 13, 2017.

Event: 29th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel - Dana Point, Calif.

Presentation Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time

A webcast of the conference presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sigmadesigns.com.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc.® ( NASDAQ : SIGM) is a world leader in enabling smart home convergence. The Company designs and builds the essential semiconductor technologies that serve as the foundation for the world's leading Connected Smart TV platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) for smart home devices. For more information about Sigma Designs, please visit www.sigmadesigns.com.

