Sigma Industries Selected for the Quebec Government's Accelerated Growth Center Program

The selection will benefit the development of Sigma Industries' activities in the U.S.

SAINT-ÉPHREM-DE-BEAUCE, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Sigma Industries Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SSG), a manufacturing company specializing in the production of composite components, today announced that it was selected by the Ministère de l'Économie, de la Science et de l'Innovation du Québec (the "Ministry") to participate in the Accelerated Growth Center program (Centre de croissance accélérée (CCA)). The program is part of the "Destination: U.S." segment of the Ministry's Québec Export Strategy for 2016-2020.

Pursuant to the program, the Ministry will assist companies wishing to further develop their activities on the American market. The selected companies could, notably, benefit from the expertise of several specialists in developing the American market and receive financial assistance from the Québec Government.

"Sigma Industries is proud to have been selected for this program. We are convinced that this support from the Ministry and the resources at our disposal will allow us to assess every opportunity to further develop our presence in the United States and to align our business strategy with the evolution of the American market," said Denis Bertrand, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Industries.

ABOUT SIGMA INDUSTRIES

Sigma Industries Inc. (TSX VENTURE:SSG), a manufacturing company specializing in the production of composite components, has two operating subsidiaries and employs 275 people. The Company is active in the heavy-duty truck, coach, transit, machinery and wind energy markets. Sigma sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors in the United States, Canada and Europe.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.