Sigma Reveals its PDN PhotoPlus Expo 2017 Line Up and a Brand New Lens

RONKONKOMA, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, will showcase its full line up of Sigma Global Vision lenses, including a brand-new addition to the line, at the upcoming PDN PhotoPlus Expo 2017 Expo held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City from October 26-28, 2017 (booth 837). The company will also have on hand its breakthrough optics for the cinema market -- the Sigma Cine high-speed Primes and Zooms -- as well as the Foveon sensor-based sd Quattro and Quattro H cameras. "Sigma has had a landmark year with the introduction of seven new lenses across our Global Vision and Cine product lines," states Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America. "Our research and development team is dedicated to creating superior optics that meet the ever-growing requirements of today's high resolution cameras, taking advantage of every possible design and element to capture the greatest picture detail for both still and moving images. We look forward to showcasing the culmination of what has been a remarkable year in optical advancements for Sigma at this year's PPE event." Sigma 2017 introductions include the award-winning 14mm F1.4 DG HSM Art, 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art, 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art, 100-400mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary Sigma Global Vision lenses and the new Sigma Cine FF High Speed 14mm T2 and 135mm T2 prime lenses.
Sigma Special PPE Presentation - Sigma Pro Phenom Jen Rozenbaum
Sigma Pro Jen Rozenbaum will take the PPE stage on Wednesday, October 25, 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM to deliver a PPE Master Class on "How to make every woman look amazing." Jen will share with attendees her vast experience in boudoir photography, providing top tips and secret tricks -- from wardrobe to posing -- that flatter all women. Jen's presentation will help attendees understand how to best dress and pose any woman of any size and shape as well as gain confidence behind the camera whether they are shooting boudoir, wedding or seniors!
Master Photographers Take the Sigma Stage
Showcasing the very best in photography craft, the expanded Sigma Pro family will headline the Sigma stage and offer attendees a behind the lens look at the techniques and technology that captured some of the year's most outstanding photographs in the areas of aviation, editorial, glamour, landscapes, travel and weddings.
This year's prestigious Sigma Pro PPE stage line-up includes outdoor sports and adventure travel photographer Liam Doran, aviation photo expert Jim Koepnick, renowned bird and travel photographer Roman Kurywczak, fearless woman photographer Jen Rozenbaum, and glamour and wedding photographer Jim Schmelzer.
The exciting topics include (listed by Sigma Pro) and showcase lenses from Sigma Global Vision Art, Contemporary and Sport lines:
- Liam Doran - Adventure Sports Photography: Get a behind the scenes look at the fast-paced world of editorial adventure sports photography with Liam Doran clients Powder, Bike, Ski, Mountain, Outside, Aka Skidor and many more. Showcasing Art and Sport lenses.
- Liam Doran - Signature Images - A Visual Journey: From skiing in Switzerland to mountain biking in Colorado, Liam shares the backstory on how some of his favorite images were shot and which Sigma lenses helped him capture some of his best work. Showcasing Art and Sport lenses. Liam shoots extensively with the 12-24mm F4 DG HSM Art, 24-70mm F2.8 Art, 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary and the 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS Contemporary and the 70-200mm F2.8 EX DG OS HSM lenses among others.
- Jim Koepnick - Documentary Photography...A Single Lens Solution: While there is a mystique about street photography with an old rangefinder camera and one lens, the bottom line is the photo that is captured, and the story that photo tells the viewer. Jim shares what a pro can do with a Sigma 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 DC Macro OS HSM Contemporary lens.
- Jim Koepnick - Air Show Photography - Sigma Has It Covered: Air shows are one of the most popular spectator events in the country, and the wide variety of Sigma lenses make it easy to photograph every aspect of exotic aircraft in the air and on the ground. Learn the best techniques for capturing fast moving planes in flight and making creative images of planes and personalities on the ramp using the Sigma 12-24mm F4 Art, 24-70mm F2.8 Art, 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary and the 150-600mm F5-6.3 Contemporary lenses.
- Roman Kurywczak - For the Love of Landscapes: Roman will take attendees on an inspirational journey showcasing the magic of landscape photography through useful tips, suggested camera settings, instruction on innovative techniques and recommendations for the optimal Sigma brand lenses and gear for capturing stunning images of your very own. Showcasing the Sigma 12-24mm F4 Art, 14mm F1.4 Art, 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary and the 150-600mm F5-6.3 Contemporary lenses.
- Roman Kurywczak - Getting Close for Impact: This educational lecture will show you the technical tips and tricks needed to take your close-up photography to the next level. Attendees will learn how to consistently capture sharp images, front to back, handheld, and all in a single frame with a variety of Sigma lens options including the Sigma 105mm F2.8 EX DG OS HSM, 150mm F2.8 EX DG HSM, APO Macro 180mm F2.8 EX DG HSM, 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Contemporary, 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary and the EM-140 DG Macro Flash.
- Roman Kurywczak - Photographing Wildlife - from Portraits to Action: This exciting photographic journey will give attendees the important information they need to know about photographing wildlife out in the field - from camera settings to Sigma lens and accessory choices. Roman will share striking examples illustrating how the right lens choice positively impacts the image without breaking your budget. Showcasing the Sigma 100-400mm F5-6.3 Contemporary, 150-600mm F5-6.3 Contemporary, 300-800mm F5.6 EX DF APO HSM and the 500mm F4 DG OS HSM Sport lenses.
- Roman Kurywczak - Photography After Dark: This informative how-to program is designed to open up your eyes to the possibilities of photographing landscapes after dark, whether a natural landscape with the star filled sky as a backdrop, or dazzling city lights photographed from a helicopter using a variety of Sigma lenses including the Sigma 12-24mm F4 Art, 14mm F1.4 Art and the 24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art lenses.
- Jen Rozenbaum - Bulletproof Posing for All Women: Confidence is just as important behind the lens as it is in front of it! Posing women is a creative challenge for all photographers. Join Jen as she shows her bulletproof tips and tricks for posing women to make them look simply amazing, and give the photographer and subject the confidence that generates an incredible shoot. Showcasing the Sigma 50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art, 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art, and the 24-105mm F4 DG OS HSM Art lenses.
- Jim Schmelzer - Glamour Photography Using Exotic Lenses for Impact: Jim will showcase a variety of glamour images shot with Sigma Art and Sport lenses. He will deconstruct shots -sharing tips, including those that he used to capture the stunning images of world-class models from his latest commercial glamour shoot in Cancun Mexico. Showcasing the Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art, 120-300mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Sport and the 135mm F1.8 Art lenses.
- Jim Schmelzer - Choosing the Right Lens for Your Wedding Day Assignment: Wedding day photographers must wear a variety of hats. They need to be an architectural photographer, photojournalist, portrait artist and most importantly, they need to be fast and accurate. Look over Jim's shoulder as he demonstrates how he captures the versatility in images required of today's modern wedding photographer. Showcasing the Sigma 12-24mm F4 Art, 24-105mm F4 Art, 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art and the 85mm F1.4 Art lenses.
For the Sigma Pro presentation schedule days and times, please visit: https://blog.sigmaphoto.com/event/photoplus-2017/
Sigma Super Giveaways at PPE 2017
PPE 2017 attendees who visit Sigma at booth 837 will have a chance to enter and win a Sigma grand giveaway -- a 24-70mm F2.8 Art -- an MSRP value of $1299.00 USD!
Re-engineered and introduced in 2017, the newly updated 24-70mm F2.8 Art lens is Sigma's workhorse zoom lens. It touts a brand new Optical Stabilizer (OS), Hypersonic Motor (HSM) for highly efficient and fast autofocus, as well as a dust- and splash-proof mount with rubber sealing.
The 24-70mm F2.8 Art lens embodies all the technical qualities and finesse that define the high-performance Sigma Global Vision Art series. A popular industry focal range covering a wide array of shooting scenarios, the 24-70mm's optical design also includes three SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass elements and four aspherical elements to ensure image accuracy and sharpness. The 24-70mm F2.8 Art aspherical elements use Sigma's thicker center glass design and highly precise polishing process, delivering stunning images and bokeh effects. The lens' purpose-built structure boasts a new metal barrel for optimal durability with TSC composite internal moving components designed to resist thermal contraction and expansion. Available for Canon, Nikon and Sigma camera mounts.
About Sigma Corporation
Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.
In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.
Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.
For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or Blog.