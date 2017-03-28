Signal Announces First Enterprise-Wide Customer Identity Solution

Independent solution empowers brands to connect and leverage identity beyond advertising

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - Today, Signal announced the industry's first and only Customer Identity Solution to offer instant customer recognition and reach across the entire enterprise. With the solution, marketers have the freedom to instantly and continuously recognize customers and deliver contextual relevance at critical marketing moments beyond advertising and at any touchpoint.

"Brands realize that to retain customers and drive loyalty, they need a new approach to identity. Tools and solutions that hold customer data hostage don't cut it anymore. Marketers want control, flexibility, and knowledge from a strategic identity foundation that can power all customer experiences," said Mike Sands, CEO, Signal. "With Signal's solution, clients are gaining visibility of more known customers, reducing the cost of reaching those customers, and eliminating the friction caused by using multiple vendors."

Advertising technologies approach customer identity as a function of media targeting, and marketing technologies compartmentalize efforts. Brands are left with limited ownership of the customer relationship, fragmented customer views, and incomplete measurement -- which sacrifices the experience and harms loyalty. Signal's Customer Identity Solution translates and connects data into a unique profile for each customer, creating an identity graph that is controlled by the brand, available anytime for activation across the enterprise, and becomes more valuable over time for better returns on retention and loyalty.

Signal's Customer Identity Solution offers several critical capabilities uniquely available from one platform that is purpose-built to deliver an enterprise-wide identity asset.

Enterprise portability: Customer profiles can be used to fuel connections across the business, enabling personalized communication across human, physical, and digital touchpoints.

Customer data foundation: Marketers can now build and own an identity asset that recognizes customers wherever they engage with the brand. Signal's privacy by design solution does not ingest or store personally identifiable information (PII).

Continuous identity: Profiles update instantly as new signals are received to reflect the most current customer information, even outside of static campaign schedules. Data loss is minimized because identity is maintained in one solution rather than multiple sync points.

Sky Betting & Gaming, the UK's leading online sports betting business, leverages Signal's Customer Identity Solution to power addressable marketing.

"Sky Betting & Gaming is on a mission to make Betting & Gaming better by delivering our digitally-native customers with the most relevant, personalized experiences," said Andy Walton, Head of Data, Sky Betting & Gaming. "Signal helps us capture live insights about customer preferences and reach known users in real time across devices in ways we couldn't before. Plus, we can effectively measure across channels to fully understand the results of our marketing efforts and optimize for the future."

Quotient Technology Inc., a leading digital promotion and media company that connects brands, retailers, and consumers, also leverages Signal's Customer Identity Solution.

"Quotient helps CPG brands and retailers engage shoppers with relevance to deliver experiences that nurture loyalty and increase sales," said Sahil Anand, Director of Product Management at Quotient. "Signal is the connective tissue that stitches together in-store and online customer data to create Quotient's strategic identity layer. Because the graph is always accessible, brands can immediately act on purchase intent signals and measure the effectiveness of their efforts based on transaction data."

Signal's next-generation solution builds on the company's market-leading Unified Customer View solution launched in February 2015. Advanced customer insights and new integrations are available with Signal's Customer Identity Solution.

To learn more about Signal's Customer Identity Solution, visit www.signal.co.

About Signal

Signal is the first and only Customer Identity Solution for the enterprise. Signal's platform offers an independent identity solution for brands that transforms the customer experience by connecting an always-active profile to customer engagements across all human, physical, and digital touchpoints.

Today, Signal's technology runs on more than 45,000 digital properties in 158 countries. The platform facilitates billions of data requests monthly, supporting top brands around the world that generate more than $1.5 trillion in commerce, including Allstate, Audi, Crate & Barrel, GAP, JetBlue Airways, 1-800-Flowers.com, Starcom MediaVest Group, Starwood Hotels and Resorts, and many more.

Signal has been recognized with numerous awards and honors, including being named one of the fastest growing companies on the 2015 and 2016 Inc. 500 lists. Visit www.signal.co to learn more and follow Signal on LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.

About Sky Betting & Gaming

Headquartered in Leeds and led by Chief Executive, Richard Flint, Sky Betting & Gaming was formed in 2001 and has since grown to become one of the UK's leading online bookmakers, with a team of 850 employees and a strong track record of innovation.

As one of the first bookmakers to recognise the potential of online and then mobile platforms for betting and gaming, Sky Betting & Gaming today operates five major online products -- Bet, Vegas, Casino, Poker, and Bingo -- as well as leading sports affiliate Oddschecker. Its success means it has risen to be the fourth biggest online player in the UK market, up from ninth five years ago. Over the same five-year period, the business has delivered an annualised growth in operating profit of over 40 per cent and a fourfold increase in revenues.

In 2015 Sky Betting and Gaming became an independent company following the sale of its majority share by its parent company Sky to CVC Capital Partners, one of the world's leading private equity houses in a deal which valued Sky Betting and Gaming at £800million.

About Quotient Technology Inc.

Quotient Technology Inc. is a leading digital promotion and media company that connects brands, retailers, and consumers. We distribute digital coupons and media through a variety of products, including digital paperless coupons, digital printable coupons, coupon codes and card linked offers. We operate Quotient Retailer iQ™, a real-time coupon platform that connects into a retailer's point-of-sale system and provides targeting and analytics for manufacturers and retailers. Our distribution network includes our flagship site and app, Coupons.com, as well as Grocery iQ™, Shopmium™, and our thousands of publisher partners. We serve hundreds of consumer packaged goods companies, such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills and Kellogg's, as well as top retailers like Albertsons-Safeway, CVS, Dollar General, Kroger, and Walgreens. Founded in 1998, Quotient is based in Mountain View, Calif. Learn more at Quotient.com, and follow us on Twitter @Quotient.