SignalFx Announces Comprehensive Global Monitoring for Google Cloud Platform

Solution Offers Real-Time, End-to-End Operational Intelligence for DevOps Environments

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 13, 2017) - SignalFx, a leader in real-time operational intelligence for data-driven DevOps, today announced an integration for comprehensive global monitoring for Google Cloud Platform. This integration allows enterprise-class Google Cloud customers to leverage the real-time, end-to-end operational intelligence of the SignalFx solution. Global organizations can get alerts in real-time from SignalFx's streaming analytics platform across their entire technology stack. From infrastructure to applications critical information will be uncovered every second of every day so unwanted issues can be instantly fixed. The integration currently is live across many Google Cloud Platform services.

If DevOps isn't happening in real real-time, it's not happening fast enough. SignalFx delivers a comprehensive view into an organization's DevOps environment as it happens. Now enterprises can monitor the Google Cloud Platform in SignalFx using Google's Stackdriver metrics, with built-in dashboards for Google Compute Engine, Google Container Engine, BigQuery, Cloud Pub/Sub, Cloud Bigtable, Cloud Router, Cloud Spanner, Cloud Storage, Cloud Functions, App Engine and Cloud Datastore.

"In a world where customer experience defines brands, there's no room for error. SignalFx is for companies whose customers expect their products and services to perform 24X7," said Karthik Rau, Founder and CEO of SignalFx. "Our operational-intelligence platform provides instant visibility into technology performance so companies can fix what needs fixing and uncover opportunities to keep customers engaged and happy. That's what matters most."

"SignalFx's metrics, dashboards, and alerts are now available for a broad range of Google Cloud Platform services enabling developers with real time insights throughout their development lifecycle. This can help users of the SignalFx platform develop faster and more robust applications on Google Cloud," said Adam Massey, Director of Strategic Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud.

Supporting Resources

Visit SignalFx: https://signalfx.com/

Follow SignalFx on Twitter: @signalfx

Follow SignalFx on LinkedIn

Like SignalFx on Facebook

About SignalFx

SignalFx is a leader in real-time operational intelligence for data-driven DevOps. The service discovers and collects metrics across every component in the cloud, replacing traditional point tools and providing real-time visibility into today's dynamic environments. Leveraging the massively scalable SignalFx platform, the SaaS service is optimized for container and microservices based architectures and provides powerful visualization, proactive alerting, and collaborative triage capabilities across organizations of all sizes. SignalFx is used by Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, apparel, industrials, telecommunications, media, and by web-scale players like Yelp, Hubspot, Acquia, and Kayak. SignalFx is venture-funded by Andreessen Horowitz and Charles River Ventures.