SignalFx Appoints Three Executives To Leadership Team

Leader in Real-Time Operational Intelligence Continues To Invest In Go-to-Market Operators During Period of Rapid Growth

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - SignalFx, a leader in real-time operational intelligence for data-driven DevOps, today announced three key appointments to its leadership team: Tom Butta, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Stephen Tsuchiyama, Vice President Global Partner Sales and Alliances, and Travis Patterson, Vice President Worldwide Sales. The appointments come at a time of strong momentum for SignalFx as it continues to invest deeply in highly experienced operators.

"We are excited to welcome Tom, Steve, and Travis to the SignalFx team," said Karthik Rau, CEO and co-founder at SignalFx. "They bring invaluable operational experience and proven track records in enabling enterprise organizations to successfully embrace emerging technologies."

Butta will lead SignalFx's marketing organization and continue to build the company's brand in a period of rapid customer growth and category expansion. As a marketing leader and brand strategist, Butta has helped some of the world's most successful enterprise SaaS companies in rapidly-changing categories achieve the coveted positions of thought leader and trusted guide to the Fortune 2000. Prior to joining SignalFx, Butta was Chief Marketing Officer at Sprinklr, where he was responsible for positioning Sprinklr as a vital partner to large enterprises needing to digitally transform around the connected customer. As consultant-in-residence for the market development team at Andreessen Horowitz, Butta helped define and package the venture capital firm's points of view about emerging technologies to position itself as the place for executives to learn about the future of technology. Butta has also served as CMO of AppNexus, NICE Systems, PTC, and Red Hat, for which he helped take the company public, expand globally, and establish open source as a viable software platform for modern enterprises.

"Today's enterprises are leveraging innovative software delivery models to meet the increasing expectations of their digitally-savvy customers, but many have not yet been successful in managing the complexities of this new model nor do they have a real-time platform that enables them to be operationally ready," said Butta, SignalFx's CMO. "SignalFx is pioneering a vital solution for these cloud-native architectures at enterprise scale."

Tsuchiyama brings to SignalFx more than 15 years of experience building enterprise sales, partner and business development teams. Most recently as Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Services at Sauce Labs, Tsuchiyama drove the company's sales strategy and global expansion in order to meet growing demand for automated testing solutions to accelerate software development in DevOps organizations. In those earlier roles, he held executive positions at LucidWorks, Nlyte Software, HP/Opsware and Accel-Ops where he led international market entry and expansion, built and mentored high performing field teams, and defined and executed go-to-market strategies to scale those organizations.

"Based on my experience in the industry, I've never encountered a forward-thinking team and a technology platform so aligned with the market's current and future needs," said Tsuchiyama, SignalFx's VP Global Partner Sales and Alliances. "SignalFx's real-time operational intelligence solution empowers modern development and operations teams to innovate faster. I am excited to help expand our partner ecosystem and empower thousands of customers to deliver on the promise of digital transformation."

Patterson brings two decades of success in enterprise technology sales to SignalFx. Most recently, he was SVP of Global Sales at Mesosphere, where he grew sales for the enterprise grade datacenter-scale operating system providing a single platform for running containers, big data, and distributed apps in production. Previously, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Aviso, Inc., SVP of Worldwide Sales at CipherCloud, and Vice President of Americas Software & Solutions Strategic Accounts organization at Hewlett-Packard.

"We are focused on building a world-class organization with a market-leading solution, and the addition of Tom, Steve, and Travis is a large step in our evolution," says Mark Cranney, Chief Commercial Officer at SignalFx. "Tom's experience in elevating a brand and solidifying a compelling point of view, Steve's understanding of DevOps organizations to build and foster game-changing partnerships, combined with Travis's ability to scale high-performing sales around the world are major assets for the company."

These appointments follow a period of momentum for SignalFx. Most recently, 451 Research validated the company's approach and position for the evolution of the market towards embracing microservices, containers, and serverless. Earlier in the summer, the company was selected as a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America winner and named a Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis by Gartner. SignalFx also announced the general availability of its latest release, featuring new real-time operational intelligence for Kubernetes environments and new alerting capabilities, availability on the AWS Marketplace, and completion of its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 report.

About SignalFx

SignalFx is a leader in real-time operational intelligence for data-driven DevOps. The service discovers and collects metrics across every component in the cloud, replacing traditional point tools and providing real-time visibility into today's dynamic environments. Leveraging the massively scalable SignalFx platform, the SaaS service is optimized for container and microservices based architectures and provides powerful visualization, proactive alerting, and collaborative triage capabilities across organizations of all sizes. SignalFx is used by Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, apparel, industrials, telecommunications, media, and by web-scale players like Yelp, Hubspot, Acquia, and Kayak. SignalFx is venture-funded by Andreessen Horowitz and Charles River Ventures.