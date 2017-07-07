SignalFx Selected as a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Jul 7, 2017) - SignalFx, a leader in monitoring and operational intelligence for the cloud, today announced that it has been chosen as a 2017 Red Herring Top 100 North America winner. The award recognizes the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies, and the winners were chosen from thousands of entrants. Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration.

"Companies today are in dire need of a dynamic monitoring solution designed for modern computing environments that are elastic and highly variable," said Karthik Rau, co-founder and CEO of SignalFx. "This award underscores the importance of SignalFx's technology in delivering real-time monitoring for enterprises that have adopted cloud, containers and microservice based architectures, to ensure their applications deliver the business value they were designed for."

Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry's hype to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring's storied history.

"2017's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Alex Vieux, publisher and chairman of Red Herring. "North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience. We believe SignalFx embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives."

Following its Top 100 win, SignalFx has been invited to present at the Top 100 Global event in November that will encompass the best-in-show from the Top 100 Europe, North America, and Asia. Red Herring is dedicated to support SignalFx's continued path to success and innovation.

About SignalFx

SignalFx is used by Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, apparel, industrials, telecommunications, media, and by web-scale players like Yelp, Hubspot, Acquia, and Kayak. SignalFx is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Charles River Ventures.