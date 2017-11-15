SignalFx to Showcase its Real-Time Cloud Monitoring Service for AWS at AWS re:Invent 2017

SignalFx to participate in joint session with HubSpot and demo new features at the SignalFx booth

WHERE:

AWS re:Invent 2017

Expo at the Venetian, Las Vegas

3355 Las Vegas Blvd South, Las Vegas, NV, 89109

Booth No. 1207

WHEN:

Tuesday, Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 1

WHAT:

SignalFx is exhibiting at AWS re:Invent 2017 as a Platinum sponsor where it will be showcasing its real-time operational intelligence service for data-driven DevOps. SignalFx makes it easy for AWS customers to understand the real-time performance of their entire environment, services and applications so they can instantly remedy issues as they surface. Attendees will have a chance to demo SignalFx's latest features and see first-hand the powerful insights a unified view of their AWS services provides.

SignalFx is also participating in a breakout session with its customer HubSpot, "How HubSpot Got Beyond Four 9s of Availability on AWS Using SignalFx Detectors." The session will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 4:45 p.m. PT with Patrick Lin, VP Product at SignalFx, and James Moore, Technical Lead, Big Data Platform at HubSpot. The session will discuss how HubSpot is leveraging SignalFx detectors to get real-time visibility across its microservices environment and proactively determine emerging issues, reduce usage-related failures and go beyond four nines of availability. HubSpot's usage of SignalFx spans thousands of microservices instances supporting 45 different teams.

To meet with SignalFx onsite at AWS re:Invent, please reach out to SignalFx@racepointglobal.com. To learn more about the SignalFx Platform, visit: https://signalfx.com/.

About SignalFx

SignalFx is a leader in real-time operational intelligence for data-driven DevOps. The platform discovers and collects metrics across every component in the cloud, replacing traditional point tools and providing real-time visibility into today's dynamic cloud environments. Leveraging the massively scalable SignalFx platform, the SaaS service is optimized for container and microservices based architectures and provides powerful visualization, proactive alerting, and collaborative triage capabilities across organizations of all sizes. SignalFx is used by Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, apparel, industrials, telecommunications, media, and by web-scale players like Yelp, Hubspot, Acquia, and Kayak. SignalFx is venture-funded by Andreessen Horowitz and Charles River Ventures.